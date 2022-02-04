In Fábio’s debut, Fluminense beats Audax with a goal from Cano and enters the G4 – 02/03/2022

On the opening night of goalkeeper Fábio, Fluminense beat lantern Audax Rio 1-0, in Luso-Brasileiro, for the third round of the Campeonato Carioca, and entered the G4. The triumph was built with a goal by Germán Cano, another reinforcement for the season and who, for the first time, scored for the new club.

With the result, Tricolor now has six points, reaching fourth place. That wasn’t enough, however, to make his fans happy with the work of Abel Braga, who was booed during the match.

In the next round, the club from Laranjeiras faces the classic against Flamengo, at Nilton Santos, on Sunday (6), while the team from Angra dos Reis visits Resende on Monday (7).

In a game without great chances for both teams, Cano, at the end of the first half, scored and guaranteed the Tricolor’s meager triumph.

Who did well: Cano

One of Fluminense’s reinforcements for this season, the Argentine scored for the first time for the Laranjeiras team. In a match without great opportunities, the player showed opportunism and guaranteed the triumph.

Who was bad: defensive system

Fluminense adopted, for the 2022 season, the scheme with three defenders, but it still needs adjustments. Again, the team gave space to the opponent and had scares.

Fábio debuts in the Flu goal

Image: DHAVID NORMAN/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

After 17 seasons at Cruzeiro, goalkeeper Fábio entered the field with another shirt. One of Fluminense’s reinforcements in this transfer window that generated more expectations, shirt 12 debuted tonight — Marcos Felipe was the starter in the first two rounds.

He started a game in which coach Abel Braga chose to use a team made up mostly of players who are considered reserves at the start of the season.

Fábio said goodbye to Cruzeiro earlier this year, after failing to reach an agreement with the club’s new management, headed by Ronaldo, who became the owner of 90% of SAF da Raposa.

Fluminense’s performance

With several players spared, Fluminense took to the field with an alternative team, but with a similar base in the tactical scheme. Abel opted for the 3-5-2, the same formation as the debut. However, the lack of integration weighed, especially in the first half. Tricolor found it difficult to build offensive plays and gave spaces in the defense, causing the opponent to be scared.

With the advantage on the scoreboard, Audax pressed the ball out and the Laranjeiras team made mistakes in the ball out, which irritated the coach. The formation had a change with the entry of forward Willian Bigode in the vacancy of the steering wheel Yago and, later, with Wellington in the vacancy of Arias.

Audax Rio performance

The strategy of coach Alex Alves was to leave Fluminense with the ball and seek the exit in speed. Right at the beginning of the game, he even managed to explore some spaces and made goalkeeper Fábio make good saves. In the second half, when Tricolor already had an advantage on the scoreboard, the team from Angra dos Reis changed a little and tried to pressure the ball out, but ran into some obstacles to get a better rhythm.

game chronology

The game started with Fluminense looking to have the ball and set the pace, but the first good chance came from Audax. In counterattack, Carlinhos received the back of the defense, advanced and hit crossed. Fábio made the defense with his right foot and had his name sung by the fans.

With reserve players, coach Abel Braga’s team still showed a certain lack of chemistry and, above all, a slow transition. Offensive opportunities were rare in the first half.

Audax Rio, on the other hand, adopted a strategy of leaving the ball with the opponent and leaving at speed.

After the technical timeout, the game was locked between the midfielders, with many fouls and wrong passes from both sides.

do the L

When the game was heading to the break, Fluminense opened the scoring with Germán Cano, who scored for the first time with the tricolor shirt. After a corner kick, Manoel deflected and shirt 14 sent it to the back of the net. In celebration, the Argentine made the traditional L with one hand.

change of scenery

On the return to the second half, Audax Rio tried to tighten the marking, which caused errors in Fluminense’s ball out, but which did not become clear opportunities. Tricolor, on the other hand, came to swing the net with Arias, but the referee pointed out an irregular position.

crowd dissatisfaction

Despite the partial victory, the crowd showed dissatisfaction with Abel Braga. Right after the technical stop, the coach called Wellington and Nino from the bench, but the crowd wanted Ganso in. The tricolores then started booing and cursing the coach, also calling him “stupid”.

With the changes, Flu sought greater protection in the defensive system, releasing the sides to give depth to the team. And in this way, the team managed to reach the opposing area. Cano tapped twice—one of them a volley—but landed on goalkeeper Max.

suffocation at the end

In the final minutes, Audax went up, Tricolor retreated and held on as best they could to avoid a tie. The dead balls near the area made the crowd apprehensive, but without success for Angra’s team.

DATASHEET:

FLUMINENSE 1 x 0 AUDAX RIO

Competition: Carioca Championship

Place: Luso-Brazilian Stadium

Day: February 3, 2022, Thursday

Time: 20:15 (Brasilia time)

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães

assistants: Daniel do Espírito Santo Parro and Rafael Sepeda de Souza

yellow cards: Danilo, Thomas (ADX)

Goal: Germán Cano, from Fluminense, at 40’/1st

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, David Duarte (Nino), Manoel and Luccas Claro; Calegari, Martinelli, Jhon Arias (Wellington), Yago Felipe (Willian Bigode) and Pineida (Cris Silva); Luiz Henrique (Caio Paulista) and Germán Cano. Technician: Abel Braga

AUDAX RIVER: Max, Lucas Mota, Lucas Rocha, Thomás and João Vitor; Romarinho (Leo Boeno), Fernando Medeiros (Maxwell), Danilo (Thiago Aperibé) and Misael (Vinicius); Anderson Lessa (Hugo Sanches) and Carlinhos. Technician: Alex Alves