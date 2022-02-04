https://br.sputniknews.com/20220203/em-resposta-a-proibicao-do-canal-rt-de-moscou-encerra-transmissao-da-deutsche-welle-diz-mre-21259545.html

In response to RT DE channel ban, Moscow ends Deutsche Welle broadcast, says MRE

In response to RT DE channel ban, Moscow ends Deutsche Welle broadcast, says MRE

Russia made the decision to end Deutsche Welle broadcasts in response to Germany's ban on RT DE.

Moscow will also draw up a list of officials involved in blocking the transmission of the RT DE channel, who will be prevented from entering Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced. Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has been silent on Germany’s decision to ban the transmission of RT DE. Previously, the German media regulatory authority Berlin-Brandenburg (MABB) officially banned the transmission of the RT DE channel in Germany, alleging that the broadcast organizers did not have the necessary authorization. Earlier on Thursday (3), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov labeled the ban on the Russian channel RT DE as a violation of freedom of expression. On Wednesday (2), Germany’s media regulator banned the broadcast of RT DE in the country, stating that the organizers did not have the necessary permission. The channel said that RT DE Productions will appeal the decision in court. On December 16, 2021, RT launched its 24/7 news service in German, to broadcast live news, talk shows and documentaries from the studios in Moscow and Berlin. 24/7 was blocked on the same day by YouTube.

