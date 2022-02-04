In the Emperor’s Times improvises Lupita’s finale after the ‘disappearance’ of an actress · TV News

Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, authors of Nos Tempos do Imperador, had to improvise the ending of Lupita (Roberta Rodrigues). The actress left the recordings of the serial in the final stretch, but did not disclose the reason – she only denied that it would be because she contracted Covid-19. In Globo’s six o’clock soap opera, the queen of coconuts won the manumission of Lota (Paula Cohen) and left, leaving a farewell letter for the baroness of Fervedouro.

The “Baroa Potato” turned to Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros), Clemência (Dani Barros) and Quinzinho (Augusto Madeira) to help her with the ticket. Lupita herself used to read the messages that arrived, but the noblewoman explained that Batista’s ex-lover (Ernani Moraes) was not at home.

Vitória soon understood the reason for the letter, but took a while to tell the baroness, who was suffering from the death of her youngest, Bernardinho (Gabriel Fuentes). In the meantime, Lota explained that she gave her old rival her manumission, considering that they had become friends. Now, they could really cement the relationship and go “walking around, arm in arm.”

Expectations were soon dashed when the archaeologist said that, in fact, the note was a farewell – at least, Borges’ ex-captive (Danilo Dal Farra) left her ex’s house for her.

Quinzinho consoled Lota after Lupita’s departure

“Did Lupita go away? Did she leave me here alone?”, asked the farm girl. “I liked winning the house, fuck Lupita left, I didn’t even like her”, he tried to hide it, bursting into tears right away.

Netizens, who were enjoying the relationship between the baroness and Lupita, did not approve of the improvised ending. Check out some reactions:

What a rage at the end of the novel, Lota’s friendship with Lupita was built to end like this. I just wanted to know what happened for Roberta to leave the soap opera #NosTemposDoEmperador — Amanda 💜 (@mandatuita) February 3, 2022

Lota crying because of Lupita😭

I liked this friendship so much #NosTemposDoEmperadorpic.twitter.com/oKLwJf29M6 — Naty on happy hour 🍹 (@A_Naty_S2) February 3, 2022

the fish market ONLY LOST in this final stretch, the baroa didn’t deserve so much suffering #NosTempsdoEmperadorpic.twitter.com/peNeKPEya7 — mane (@xNoveleira) February 3, 2022

‘Missed’ the recordings

Roberta Rodrigues did not reveal the reason why she stopped recording the final two chapters of Nos Tempos do Imperador, but used Instagram to deny rumors that the contagion by Covid-19 would have been responsible.

“I had Covid-19 in September 2021 and I even returned to filming on the 24th of the same month. On October 7th, I did a costume test and dance rehearsal for the character. So, contrary to what is being propagated out there, the real reason I’m not in the final stage of the soap opera has to do with other issues”, declared the artist, who is already scheduled for a new project: the HBO comedy series Área de Serviço.

In the Emperor’s Times ends this Friday (4), but the last chapter will be presented again on Saturday (5). The plot has two plots to solve in the last chapter: how the innocence of Samuel (Michel Gomes) will be decreed and who killed Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero), the great villain of the story.

The telenovela will be replaced by Beyond the Illusion, which will have Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti as protagonists.

