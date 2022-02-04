Income tax 2022: how to prepare your return?

Every year is the same thing. Payment of taxes such as IPVA, IPTU and also the Income Tax (IR). As for the latter, it is sometimes necessary to ask for help from an accountant. The annual income tax adjustment statement must be submitted by the taxpayer who meets the requirements. In 2022, for example, a new income tax could bring considerable changes, if approved.

In fact, if you work with a formal contract, the IR is already deducted from the payroll every month throughout the year, but the changes promise exemption to a greater portion of taxpayers and bring significant changes.

Shall we better understand what the new rules will be like and be prepared? Keep reading.

What is the new income tax?

The new IR is a proposal created by the Federal Government that is part of the tax reform project. The National Congress approved the new IR and depended on the approval of the Federal Senate so that the new rules could take effect in the 2022 declaration, which did not happen.

The proposal’s main objectives are to expand the exemption range and establish new criteria for applying the rates. The changes affect corporate, individual and investment statements.

Some important changes promise to make tax collection fairer, as it starts to tax some types of investment that are currently exempt, such as profits and dividends that companies grant to shareholders.

Will the Government really implement a new IR?

The Federal Government wanted the proposal to be voted on in 2021 so that the new rules could be applied in the 2022 declarations. However, the vote was left for 2022. Therefore, the institution is even studying validating the changes via a provisional measure. But nothing is defined yet.

What are the main changes?

The text of the project is very complex and affects various sectors of society, let’s better understand how the changes affect individuals.

Exemption range – The exemption range should change from the current BRL 1,900 to BRL 2,500 for workers with a formal contract. This correction, for example, promises to ease the pocket of about 5.6 million taxpayers.

In addition to not having to declare the IR obligatorily, those who work under the CLT regime will not have payroll deductions or reduced rates.

Income range and rates:

up to BRL 2,500 — exempt; from BRL 2,500.01 to BRL 3,200 — 7.5%; from BRL 3,200.01 to BRL 4,250 —15%; from BRL 4,250.01 to BRL 5,300 — 22.5%; Above BRL 5,300.01 — 27.5%.

real estate values – This is an important change as it will allow the value of declared properties to be updated. Under current rules, the price cannot be corrected over the years and this ends up burdening those who need to make a sale, as they will have to pay between 15% and 22.5% of real estate profit on the difference between the purchase price and the sale price. .

The new proposal allows the taxpayer to update the value of the property in the declaration, if it collects, in advance, from 4% to 5% as capital gain. This regardless of whether or not the sale is made.

simplified declaration – Another important change is related to the simplified declaration. Current rules allow a single 20% discount on the IRPF, limited to R$ 16,754.34, without the need to present vouchers or invoices. With the new proposal, the discount amount will be reduced to the limit of R$ 10,563.60.

investments – Whoever invests the money in stocks or real estate funds should also be aware of the changes in the new IR. The collection of tax on the trading of shares is now quarterly, respecting the limit of R$60,000.00 in the quarter, for exemption. Income from real estate funds remains exempt.

Who needs to declare the Income Tax 2022?

According to the data from the Federal Revenue, they must send the declaration:

Citizens who received taxable income in 2021 in amounts greater than BRL 28,559.70; or

Earned more than R$ 40 thousand in exempt, non-taxable or taxed at source income.

Persons who, in any month of the year to be declared, made a capital gain from the sale of goods or carried out operations on the Stock Exchange;

Who chose the tax exemption on the sale of a residential property to buy another within 180 days;

People who, until the last day of the year to be declared, had possessions totaling more than R$300 thousand;

People who achieved gross income above R$142,798.50 in rural activities;

Citizens who took up residence in Brazil in any month of the year to be declared;

People who received emergency aid to face the pandemic, in any amount, and also had other taxable income with an annual value of more than R$22,847.76.

How to prepare then?

Our advice is that you keep an organized folder with receipts, invoices and documents that prove ownership of assets such as vehicles and real estate. Try to know the updated values ​​of these goods to be able to use them in the declaration.

It is understandable that understanding all the changes may not be a very simple task. With the help of a professional and a little patience, it is possible to understand the rules of the new income tax and stay up to date with the Federal Revenue. This is very important in order to avoid future inconveniences.

