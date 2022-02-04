Indebted to Putin, Belarus Dictator Receives 30,000 Russian Soldiers at Ukraine Border | Sandra Cohen’s blog

When Belarus was rocked by mass protests against the fraudulent re-election of Alexander Lukashenko in 2020, Russia bailed out the dictator so that he would lead the brutal crackdown on opponents and take on his sixth consecutive term.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is now charging him the bill, sending 30,000 troops to the border with Ukraine under the pretext of carrying out joint military maneuvers, scheduled between the 10th and 20th of this month. (see video below).

The biggest Russian mission in 30 years in Belarusian territory is made up of tanks and artillery, fighters and helicopters, advanced rocket systems and thousands of troops and raised the alert in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Another 110,000 troops surround Russia’s border with Ukraine, although Putin denies any intention to invade the country.

NATO accuses Russia of deploying 30,000 troops and weapons in Belarus

In the opinion of the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, the military exercise between the two allies lacks transparency and may just be a disguise, given the strategic location.

About 1,000 kilometers make up the border between Ukraine and Belarus, which also shares the border with three other NATO members: Poland, latvia and Lithuania.

In addition, Kiev is just 140 kilometers from the Belarusian border.which has the fastest route, around two and a half hours, for Russians to reach the Ukrainian capital.

Touted as Europe’s last dictator, Lukashenko does his homework dictated by Putin. He received Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and welcomed the military exercises as a way of reinforcing his country’s border with Ukraine.

Alexander Lukashenko, dictator of Belarus, pictured April 26, 2021 — Photo: Sergei Sheleg/BelTA Pool Photo via AP, File

Until the last re-election, the president-dictator resisted Putin’s attempts to integrate with the Russiawithin an economic space, with joint institutions and a single currency. Lukashenko called for Belarusian sovereignty and independence.

During the 2014 annexation of Crimea by Russia, it remained neutral. He rehearsed the rapprochement with the West and got rid, for a period, of sanctions applied by USA and Europe. In this way, it managed to balance itself between Russia and the West.

The 2020 elections, however, radically changed the landscape for the dictator. Weakened by the wave of protests that swept the country, his victory was questioned and considered illegitimate by most Western countries.

It remained for him to swear allegiance to Russia in order to remain in office and send thousands of opponents into exile or prison.

Subsequently, Lukashenko recognized Crimea as Russian territory and gave in to pressure to deepen ties with Russia, signing a series of agreements aimed at integration between the two countries.

In power since 1994, he is articulating a referendum on constitutional reform, which will allow him to remain in office until 2035.