India is the 3rd country in the world to exceed 500,000 deaths from Covid | World

India became this Friday (4) the third country in the world to officially surpass the mark of 500,000 deaths caused by the new coronavirus, after the United States It’s from Brazil .

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Despite the high level, many analysts believe that the true number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world’s second largest country is much higher.

There were 1,072 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of victims to 500,055 victims, according to the official balance sheet of the Indian government.

The country with the most deaths in the pandemic is the USA (896 thousand) and the second, the Brazil (630 thousand).

India is also the second country with the most confirmed cases in the world (41.9 million), behind only USA (75.9 million) and ahead of Brazil (26.1 million).

The number of cases and deaths has recently increased again due to the omicron variantwhich is much more transmissibleand the country has already recorded more than 7 million infected and 18 thousand deaths in 2022 alone.

But the pace of new infections has slowed in recent days, with the average number of new cases falling from 321,000 on Jan. 20 to 190,000 today, down 41% in two weeks.

The average number of new deaths continues to rise and stands at 1,100 a day at the moment, up 365% since Jan 11, when it was at 237.

Faced with the drop in the number of cases, the Ministry of Health said last week that there are indications that the new contagions have entered a “plateau” in several regions of the country.

Experts believe that the wave of omicron variant in India will not cause as many deaths or hospitalizations as happened with deltawhich devastated the country between April and May 2021.

At least 200,000 Indians died at the time, as the country’s healthcare system collapsed and hospitals ran out of beds and oxygen cylinders to treat all those infected.

A study carried out last year by a group of American researchers calculated that, in fact, between 3.4 and 4.7 million people had already died in India due to Covid-19.