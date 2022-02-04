INSS: Policyholders can take advantage of Caixa

Retirees and Pensioners of the INSS (National Social Security Institute) can take advantage of a great novelty. THE Federal Savings Bank The Retirement Fortnight began, which will last until the 7th of February. The campaign will grant exclusive benefits to policyholders.

Payday loan benefits

During the Fortnight, the payroll loan will have even lower rates, starting at 1.53%. In addition, in this period the debt can be divided into up to 84 monthly installments.

Another advantage of Box concerns the inclusion of Credit Life Insurance in the payroll to obtain an additional benefit that gives access to discounts of up to 65% in consultations and exams of the private family health program

In addition, policyholders can still receive more benefits by transferring their retirement or pension receipts to the institution. Portability ensures:

Special conditions on insurance products;

Discounts on the service basket;

Discounts on overdraft;

Exemption from fees for 3 months;

Discount on credit card annual fee and other benefits.

Simple Elo Cash Card

Not limited to the payroll-deductible offers, is also making available the contracting of the simple Elo credit card. This service is exclusive to retirees and pensioners of the INSS.

The tool does not have an annual fee and does not charge an issuance fee. However, it still has exclusive benefits of the Elo+ platform.

See how to issue Social Security Guide

The contribution made to the National Social Security Institute (INSS) must be carried out through the Social Security Guide (GPS). Through this support, companies, individual taxpayers, optional taxpayers, special insureds and domestic employers need to make the monthly payment, but for that, it is necessary to know how to fill out the booklet.

Social Security Guide

The GPS is a document used to collect, monthly, the contribution to the INSS of the insured. It must contain all the data necessary to validate the contribution.

The guide must be issued on the website of the Federal Revenue, but those who prefer to fill it out manually can also buy the guide book, it is possible to find them in stationery stores.

Issuance of the INSS Guide

To issue the GPS, see the following steps:

Access the Federal Revenue website in the GPS issue area; On the home page, click on “Issue Social Security Guide through the Legal Additions System” and then on the “Start” button; Once this is done, choose whether you are a “prior to 1999” or “from 1999” contributor; Now select your category: Individual contributor (with income), Domestic, Optional or Special Insured and write down the contribution code; Enter your Social Security registration number, PIS/PASEP/NIT and the requested verification code (captcha); Click “Confirm” and you’re done!