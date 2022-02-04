Instagram Launches Break Reminders for Users in Brazil | Technology

Instagram started to make available this Thursday (3) the feature “Fazer a Pausa” (Take a Break, in English) in Brazil. With the news, users can activate reminders to be reminded when they are browsing the social network for a long time.

The update will cause Instagram to display a notice in the feed to introduce the new feature. The message says that “regular breaks can help you recover” and that you can enable break reminders when you see fit.

If the user chooses to activate the feature, the social network will show a screen that allows you to define how long the reminders will be displayed. Even if the option is not selected on the spot, you can control the feature at any time in the app’s settings.

Share on WhatsApp

share on instagram

See how to enable break reminders in Instagram:

Access your profile through the photo that appears in the lower right corner; In the menu (the icon with three horizontal lines at the top), select “Your activity”; Select “Set reminders to take a break”; Choose between 10, 20 or 30 minutes and select “Finish”.

The platform claims that the purpose of “Take a Pause” is not to force the application to close, but to make users aware of the time they spend online. That’s why, even if the reminder is displayed, it will still be possible to continue browsing the social network.

How to protect yourself: Instagram scam uses victim profile to advertise fake offers to followers

Instagram scam uses victim profile to advertise fake offers to followers 5 facts about you: how to join the chain in instagram stories

At the time, the executive said that the feature is part of an effort to give users more control over the experience on the platform.

“We want to make sure we have tools to shape Instagram to what works for you. You’ll also see more ideas like this in the future,” said Mosseri.

The new feature began to be released after the social network came under criticism after the case known as Facebook Papers pointed out that the company, now known as Meta, knew that Instagram was “toxic” for teenagers.

Instagram claims that During testing, break reminders remained active in the accounts of more than 90% of teens who set up the feature.

In addition to launching break reminders, Instagram launched the “A internet que a gente faz” initiative in Brazil, which will discuss digital well-being with experts, mental health professionals, content creators, parents and educators for six months.

While “Take a Break” helps users to limit their continued usage of the app, Instagram also has an option to set the daily usage limit on the app. The functionality can be controlled in the social network settings.

To do this, simply go to the “Your activity” section and select the item “Set daily time limit”, which allows you to choose between 30 minutes and 3 hours of browsing per day. Even if the limit is reached, it is still possible to continue using the app.

Here’s how to protect yourself from the scam of the fake ad on social media: