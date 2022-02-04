Instagram launches “Take a Break” feature in Brazil for mental health

After being initially tested in five countries and with virtually maximum approval among teenagers, the Instagram tool Take a Break, or, in Portuguese, “Faça Uma Pausa”, officially arrives in Brazil!

The feature can be activated by the user who wants to decrease their daily hours within the application. “By activating it, people will receive reminders to take a break from using the app after a certain period of time browsing the platform – 10, 20 or 30 minutes. During the tool’s testing period, more than 90% of teens who set up the feature kept it active,” the company said in a statement.

For Natalia Paiva, Instagram’s Head of Public Policy for Latin America, is iimperative that we use the networks with intent and purpose, since we spend each day more stuck to them. “We want to encourage people to bring intentionality to the time they spend online and provoke reflection on the subject. We believe that it is possible to have a much better digital life when we think about it,” he said.

With that in mind, the company launches this Wednesday (03), in parallel with the resource, the project “The Internet that we make”, which will propose discussions about consumption, connections, content creation and time invested online on different platforms, within Instagram itself and also in podcasts.

“Mental health is influenced by several factors, and technology, so present in our lives, is one of them. Therefore, it is essential that we can think and rethink how to use it for the creation and maintenance of healthy bonds and connections, as well as the promotion of well-being, mental health and the prevention of violence and suicide”, analyzes the psychologist. Karen Scavacini, founder of the Vita Alere Institute for Suicide Prevention and Posvenção, one of the institutions that follows Facebook and Instagram on this journey.

The project also has a partnership between Contente and Safernet. The premiere takes place this Thursday night, at 8 pm, with a live on the profile of DJ Alok, who will talk to experts about the importance of creating a healthier digital routine.. “Taking breaks from online life and reconnecting with activities outside the internet is vital for well-being, precisely because it stimulates another even more important reflection: the quality of the digital presence and the intentionality of connections”, explains the director of Education at SaferNet Brazil, Rodrigo Nejm.

Other celebrities such as Camila Coutinho, Rafa Brites, Lorena Eltz and Gabriela Prioli, will also participate in the resource dissemination campaign Take a Break and will have the chance to use the tool first hand.