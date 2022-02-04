Integrated City: operation aims to launder money from Lambari, considered ‘owner’ of Jacarezinho | Rio de Janeiro

According to the investigations, only a small market in one of the accesses to Jacarezinho moved BRL 30 million between August 2019 and October last year.

Agents were to comply seven search and seizure warrants in the favela and at addresses in Rio Grande do Norte, where he lives Marcus Vinicius da SilvaThe lambari — appointed as “owner” of Jacarezinho and one of the leaders of the Comando Vermelho. There are no arrest warrants.

The 1st Specialized Court of Organized Crime also determined the blocking of around R$ 40 million and the kidnapping of assets from suspected money launderers for Lambari.

In addition to Lambari, Operation Big Fish targets small businessmen from Natal (RN) who serve as oranges for the drug dealer.

In Jacarezinho, butcher shops, grocery stores and beverage distributors are also being investigated.

When the teams left Cidade da Polícia, shots were heard in Manguinhos, but, contrary to what was previously reported, the shots were inside the favela, not in the direction of the agents.

There is no outstanding arrest warrant against Lambari, but investigations point out that he is one of the bosses of Jacarezinho, alongside Chico Bento and Sandra Sapatão.

On the day of the occupation for Cidade Integrada, security forces located Chico Bento’s mansion in Jacarezinho. The property has four floors and has a swimming pool and whirlpool. He managed to escape the siege on 19 January.

Sandra Sapatão was arrested in May last year on a beach in Saquarema, in the Lagos Region. Sandra had been wanted for over two years and had three outstanding arrest warrants.

What is Integrated City?

The government of Rio de Janeiro started, on January 19, the Integrated Citythe new project of social occupation of communities and a kind of reformulation of the Pacifying Police Units (UPPs) program, created in 2008.

On the 19th, two regions were “taken back”: Jacarezinho, in the North Zone, and Muzema, in the West Zone.

For Governor Cláudio Castro (PL), “the main thing in this program is not public safety”.

“This program has very little to do with the UPP. It is not a peacemaking program. After a lot of analysis, a lot of conversation, we realized that this idea of ​​pacification does more harm in execution than benefits”, he stated.

The idea is to help the needy population of these communities and weaken economic activities concentrated in the hands of militiamen and drug traffickers.

Among the announced actions are: