International Space Station will be deactivated and launched into the Pacific Ocean

+



ISS will be deactivated by NASA in 2030 (Photo: Photo by NASA via Getty Images)

NASA announced this week that the International Space Station (ISS) will be decommissioned in 2030, and its destination will be Point Nemo, a watery grave at the most remote point of the Pacific Ocean. The site, which is about 2,700 kilometers from any piece of land and is known for its total lack of human activity, is a kind of space graveyard, where ancient satellites and other space debris are sent.

According to the US space agency, research will continue to be carried out even without the laboratory. In a statement, NASA said its goal is to be one of the many customers of commercial destination providers, buying only the goods and services it needs.

know more

“The private sector is technically and financially capable of developing and operating commercial low-Earth orbit destinations with the assistance of NASA. We look forward to sharing our lessons learned and experience from operations with the private sector to help them develop safe, reliable and cost-effective destinations in space,” said Phil McAlister, director of commercial space at the agency.

According to NASA, transitioning its research from a proprietary space station to renting space aboard commercial ventures will save US$1.3 billion in 2031 alone. applied to deep space exploration initiatives”.

ISS has been in operation since 1998

The ISS began operations in 1998 and was originally planned to run for just 15 years. The size of a football field, it orbits Earth about once every 90 minutes and has been continuously occupied by astronauts since November 2000.

“The International Space Station is entering its third and most productive decade as an innovative science platform in microgravity,” said Robyn Gates, director of the laboratory at NASA Headquarters. “This third decade is one of the results, building on our successful global partnership to verify human exploration and research technologies to support deep space exploration, continue to return medical and environmental benefits to humanity, and lay the groundwork for a commercial future in low Earth orbit.”

Last year, a Russian official warned that small cracks had been discovered at the station and could worsen over time, raising concerns about old equipment and the risk of “irreparable failures”, it reported to BBC News. In a report, the US space agency said it was looking into recent technical issues at the site, but that “there is great confidence that the ISS lifespan can be extended to 2030”.

Want to check out exclusive content from BUSINESS season? Get access to the digital version.