iOS: changes to privacy settings will cost Facebook more than BRL 53 billion

Last Wednesday (03), the CFO of Meta, Dave Wehner, said at a conference about the data for the last quarter. He believes that iOS will have negative impacts throughout 2022 for the company.

Facebook refers to Apple’s Tracking Transparency App that works directly on top of ads. This feature limits advertisers’ access to iPhone user data.

Last year, Apple announced that it would release the tool so that users can better control their data. Its most crucial factor is the ability for iPhone owners to choose whether or not advertisers can track their activities. Currently, 20% of App Store apps already support App Tracking Transparency.

For Facebook, this becomes a big problem because the social network makes a lot of money by offering targeted ads to the platform’s users.

Apple has postponed some of the changes to 2022 to give developers time to adapt to the new rules. The company’s executive, Jane Horvath, said that the reasons for the delay will be beneficial to iOS users and did not hide her displeasure with the social network’s policies and Mark Zuckerberg: