Is it still worth investing in real estate funds against the double-digit Selic? XP analyst responds; ifix rises

For the first time since 2017, the basic interest rate of the national economy, the Selic, reached double digits. On Wednesday (2), the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank raised the indicator by 1.5 percentage points, to 10.75% per year. The movement reinforced the questioning about the attractiveness of real estate funds in the current scenario of high interest rates.

In a report released this Thursday (3), Maria Fernanda Violatti, an XP analyst, maintained an optimistic position in relation to real estate funds, even with the expectation of further increases in the Selic.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Even with higher Selic levels, we expect that real estate funds will continue to distribute dividends above the profitability of other asset classes such as savings, Selic Treasury and rental of residential properties”, says Maria Fernanda, who also recalls the exemption from dividends distributed. by the FIIs.

The XP analyst recalls that the average return with dividends of the Ifix IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – is at 11.79% in the last 12 months and should be compared with long interest, and not necessarily with the Selic In this analysis, Maria Fernanda points out that the dividends of real estate funds are more than six percentage points above the return, for example, of the NTN-B 2035, a National Treasury bond. The average difference between the two investments is 4.3 percentage points over the last four years.

Source: XP

Note: Dividend Yield represents the dividend return of Ifix funds.

Given the high Selic scenario, Maria Fernanda recalls that “paper” real estate funds, which invest in fixed income securities and real estate receivables, are the most promising for the short term. The funds that have allocations in CRIs (certificates of real estate receivables) indexed to the CDI (interbank deposit certificate), which benefit from higher interest rates, stand out. This “would lead to an increase in the portfolio’s revenue and, consequently, in the distribution of dividends”, projects Maria Fernanda.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Despite the Copom signaling that it may reduce the pace of monetary policy tightening, the financial market reaffirms its bet on a 1-point increase in the Selic rate at the meeting scheduled for March. Read more along FIIs Center.

IFIX Today

In this Friday’s session (4), Ifix operates in the positive field. At 11:07 am, the indicator registered a slight increase of 0.02%, at 2,768 points. Yesterday, the index rose 0.20%. Check out other highlights from today.

Biggest highs this Friday (4):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) KFOF11 Kinea FoF Titles and Val. Mob. 3.12 BLMR11 Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF Titles and Val. Mob. 1.68 HSLG11 HSI Logistics Logistics 1.77 SDIL11 Rio Bravo SDI Logistics 1.35 KISU11 KILIMA Titles and Val. Mob. 1.01

Biggest casualties of this Friday (4):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) AIEC11 Autonomy Buildings Corporate Slabs -3.54 BPFF11 Brazil Plural Absolute Titles and Val. Mob. -1.75 VGIR11 Value RE Titles and Val. Mob. -1.3 VILG11 Vinci Logistics Logistics -1.16 MGFF11 MAHOGANY Titles and Val. Mob. -0.94

Source: B3

XP Log properties (XPLG11) have high values ​​of 2.4%

In a statement released this Friday morning (4), the XP Log fund reported that the annual revaluation of the portfolio’s properties, carried out by Colliers International do Brasil, was completed. The report points to an increase of 2.4% in the fair price of spaces.

The fund currently has 17 logistics condominiums and two more projects under construction, which total an area of ​​approximately 956 thousand square meters. The properties are located in six states, almost half of them in São Paulo. Real estate revenue comes from 41 tenants from different segments, 36% of which come from retail trade.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

A recent survey by Itaú BBA indicated that Bresco Logística (BRCO11) was the highlight of the equity revaluation season, with an increase of 9%. The study did not consider the result of the CSHG Prime Offices (HGPO11), with an appreciation of more than 11%.

Real estate turnover: market bets on a 1-point rise in the Selic rate in March

The signal from the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) that it should reduce the pace of monetary policy tightening did not change the market’s expectation of an increase of 1 percentage point for the Selic at the collegiate meeting in March, considering the median of the estimates compiled by Projections Broadcast – which would take the basic interest rate from 10.75% to 11.75% per year.

The possible change of route was signaled by Copom in a statement released on Wednesday to explain the Selic pull to 10.75%. The collegiate says that, at this moment, it seems more “appropriate” to increase less than the 1.5 point rhythm that prevailed in the last three meetings. The document, however, did not establish a market consensus on when the end of the cycle of increases should occur, with estimates divided between March and May 2022.

“The BC took a little more risk in this communiqué by adopting the possibility of reducing the rate of increase. We expected him to leave the possibilities more open, precisely due to the recent highs of inflation and pressure on prices”, said economist João Leal, from Rio Bravo Investimentos.

The economist predicts that the Selic will maintain the level of 11.75% until the end of 2022, with a gradual cycle of cuts only in 2023, taking the rate to 8.0% at the end of next year. “The BC should not risk reducing interest rates before having a clearer picture of what the next government will look like in fiscal terms”, he says. Leal expects inflation of 5.4% in 2022 and 3.3% in 2023.

Related