Islamic State leader dies in US operation in Syria – International

WASHINGTON – US Special Operations Forces United States carried out a counterterrorism attack in northwest Syria during the early hours of this Thursday, the 3rd, which led to the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, leader of Islamic state (HEY) since the death of the group’s founder, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. According to the Syrian Civil Defense 13 people were killed in the attack, including 6 children and 4 women.

In a brief speech at the White House, the US President, Joe Biden, confirmed the death of the leader of the militant group during a risky action by the Special Operations command. Biden said the choice to attack Al-Qurashi using Special Forces was made to minimize civilian casualties despite the greater risk to US troops.

Biden said Al-Qurashi detonated a bomb that was with him and killed him, as well as members of his own family. The president described Al-Qurashi’s story, saying he was responsible for ordering a series of atrocities, including against the Yazidi people. “Thanks to the bravery of our troops, this horrible terrorist leader is no more,” he said. No American soldiers were injured.

The American president said the operation was a wake-up call for terrorist groups. “This operation is a testament to the reach and ability of the US to eliminate terrorist threats no matter where they try to hide anywhere in the world,” he said.

Prior to his remarks at the White House, Biden had said in a statement: “All Americans have safely returned from the operation.” “Overnight, under my direction, US military forces in northwest Syria successfully carried out a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place,” the president said in the statement. .

A high-ranking US government official had already explained earlier that the IS leader died when he detonated a bomb he was carrying with him, also killing members of his family, including women and children.

Several residents told The Associated Press they saw body parts strewn near the home that was broken into in the village of atmeh, in the province of idlib, controlled by the rebels, close to the border with Turkey, and home to several agents of the al-Qaeda and other militant groups. Residents spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

US helicopters transported the soldiers into position after midnight, surrounding a house in Atmeh, according to witnesses, social media reports and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based in-country conflict monitor.

A tense standoff ensued briefly, with loudspeakers in Arabic warning everyone in the house to surrender, neighbors said. Then an explosion shook the building. After that, no one left the house and a major battle broke out, with heavy machine gun fire and apparent missile attacks that damaged the structure.

During the operation, one of the helicopters suffered a mechanical problem, was forced to land and was later destroyed by American attack planes. After about three hours, US commandos and their remaining helicopters left the scene, witnesses said.

Residents and activists in the area described the operation as the biggest since the killing of the group’s leader. Islamic state, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, October 2019. Little is known about Al-Qurashi, who succeeded Al-Baghdadi, or the Islamic State’s top command structure. But analysts said the leader’s death was a significant blow to the terrorist group.

The military operation drew attention on social media, with tweets from the region describing helicopters firing around the building. Flight tracking data also suggested that several drones were circling the town of Sarmada and the village of Salwah, north of the attack site.

The operation came as the Islamic State group appeared to be seeking a comeback after its efforts to establish a caliphate failed in 2019 after several years of fighting in Syria and Iraq. In recent weeks and months, the group has launched a series of attacks in the region, including a 10-day attack late last month. to take prison from Gweiran, also known as prison AL-Sinaa, in northeastern Syria. A Kurdish-led, US-backed force said on Monday that the prison was now fully under its control.

At Syrian Democratic Forces said that more than 120 of their fighters and prison staff died in the effort to thwart the plan. The prison houses at least 3,000 Islamic State detainees./NYT, AP and AFP