Issue #637: Funai against uncontacted indigenous people | The subject

Within the limits of the Legal Amazon alone, there are more than 100 peoples who choose to live in seclusion in the forest, often because of the memory of a bloody past. “For them, Funai’s protection is vital. Literally vital”, summarizes Beto Marubo, a member of Univaja, an organization that fights for the rights of these groups in Vale do Javari (AM). However, the federal agency in charge of the task is in the spotlight for doing the opposite: leaving them at the mercy of deforesters and land grabbers. In charge, “a president of Funai who does not like Funai and who is against Funai”, says Marubo, referring to PF delegate Marcelo Xavier da Silva, who has held the post since July 2019. dismantling is the difficulty in renewing ordinances that restrict access to areas inhabited by these peoples – and to date not demarcated. “It seems that there is an intention to buy time until an environment is found for a decision that pleases the invaders,” says lawyer Carolina Santana, legal advisor at the Observatory for the Human Rights of Isolated Indigenous Peoples, to Renata Lo Prete. A resident of one of the regions with the greatest presence, Beto warns of the contradiction of abandoning precisely those who most need the zeal of the State: “In addition to being a coward, he is a criminal”.