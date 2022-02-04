Last Wednesday (2), Santander opened the work to disclose the balance sheets for the fourth quarter of 2021. Bradesco and Itaú Unibanco disclose their data next week, and Banco do Brasil closes the block on the 14th. So, for to know what to expect from each bank, and check all the results already published by Santander, continue reading the text below!

Itaú, Bradesco, BB and Santander release balance sheets in February

In this way, in their race towards profit, the large Brazilian banks are already starting to disclose the results of the fourth quarter of 2021. After an atypical fall in profits due to the pandemic, the institutions have already returned to normality, presenting excellent results. Therefore, market expectations for balance sheets are very positive.

However, it must be said that investors do not only look at the numbers, but also at the message that each bank sends from these results. Especially because, after being off the radar in recent years, the shares of Itaú, Bradesco, Banco do Brasil and Santander have once again drawn the market’s attention. Especially on account of recent interest rate hikes, the Selic.

In the case of Santander, this Wednesday’s report announces a projected profit of R$ 4.201 billion for the fourth quarter. Which represents more than 6% of the result for the same period in 2020. In addition, the bank achieved return on equity ratios above 20% in the last five quarters.

Bradesco has a projected profit of R$6.825 billion, and Itaú has R$6.696 billion. For specialists, Itaú has so far benefited the most from the Selic high cycle, and may have a more positive scenario ahead.

Finally, Banco do Brasil, whose balance sheet is released on February 14, is projecting a profit of R$ 4.743 billion for the fourth quarter. Despite not being higher than others, the growth in relation to 2020 was considered, with a high of 28.4%. Regarding its shares, the bank has already announced that it intends to distribute 40% of its 2022 profit to shareholders.

Image: Montage Andrei Morais / Estadão Content / Shutterstock