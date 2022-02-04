“It’s not going to happen again”; Mauro Cezar exposes “drastic” change that Paulo Sousa prepares for Flamengo

Commander of Mengão has carte blanche from the board to do anything he believes is necessary in the football portfolio

Flamengo fans were very happy with the football presented by the team against Boavista. The match was valid for the Campeonato Carioca and Mengão won 3 x 0, with goals from Marinho, Pedro and Gabigol. Vitinho gave the three assists and was the “guy” of the confrontation, being praised by the fans and especially by the coach Paulo Sousa.

This Tuesday (03), on his YouTube channel, Mauro Cezar spoke about the flamengo game and, consequently, the debut of the new flamengo commander. In the analysis made by the commentator, he makes it clear that there will no longer be a captive chair at Flamengo, almost everyone will fight for position.

“(…) Not being able to play everyone, obviously not. So, how is this business going to be? It’s going to be different, it’s going to be different from the standard. That thing of the 11 holders or 9, 10 untouchables is not going to happen anymore. There will certainly be a fiercer competition in different sectors of the field and players will have to adapt to new roles so that they can survive in the starting lineup most of the time (…)”, stated.

According to Mauro, this dispute will be good for Flamengo. Many athletes will work even more, they know that they can play if they fulfill most of the things that Paulo Sousa asks, whether in training or in official matches.

“That is good. Flamengo needs a jolt, it needs a change and we need to start to understand that in Europe, the coaches abroad often change from one game to the next. It doesn’t repeat the lineup as often as it happens here (…)”, he said.