Jade Picon is the new leader of BBB 22 and chooses consequences for brothers; see details – Zoeira

Jade Picon is the new leader from BBB 22. Sister won a memory and agility test this Thursday (3) and won the third lead. She still had to choose four participants to have direct consequences.

She chose Natalia, Jessilane, Lucas and Naiara. Randomly, participants pulled out scrolls and consequences were: Natália is immune, Jessi is in Xepa, Lucas is in VIP and Naiara is on the wall.

Leader Test

The race was played in three heats. The two best of each qualified for the final, composed by Slovenia, Jade, Linn, Natália, Tiago and Vinicius.

Jade, Tiago, Natália and Vyni disputed a knockout. Jade won.

Subtitle: Vyni and Jade made the grand final in the knockout stage Photograph: reproduction

The leader chose the VIPs of the week, with the exception of Lucas who won as a result. The rest of the brothers are at Xepa.

See the VIP of the week: