Jade Picon is the new Leader of BBB 22; check out what happened at the Prova Americanas | American

In a dynamic “One Remains” style, Americanas was responsible for the race that elected the new Leader of the week. Participants could choose just one product to be the big winner, but at Americanas you don’t have to choose, there are millions of products for you to enjoy. From tire to products for your pet? Relax, at Americanas you think!

Check out how the final stage of the race went:

After the qualifying phases, the following participated in the final: Vinicius, Tiago Abravanel, Jade Picon, Natália, Eslovênia and Linn da Quebrada.

Vinicius scores

Tiago Abravanel scores

Jade Picon scores

Natalia scores

slovenia wrong

Linn da Quebrada scores

Vinicius scores

Tiago Abravanel scores

Jade Picon scores

Natalia scores

slovenia scores

Linn da Quebrada misses

Vinicius scores

Tiago Abravanel scores

Jade Picon scores

Natalia scores

disqualified slovenia

Linn da Quebrada disqualified

Vinicius scores

Tiago Abravanel disqualified

Jade Picon scores

Natalia scores

Vinicius and Jade Picon score. Natalia eliminated.

Vinicius is wrong. Jade Picon gets it right and is the new Leader.

1 out of 1 Jade Picon is the new Leader of BBB 22; check out what happened at the Prova Americanas — Photo: Globo Jade Picon is the new Leader of BBB 22; check out what happened at the Prova Americanas — Photo: Globo

Check out how the qualifying stages went:

Bárbara, Paulo André, Pedro Scooby, Lucas, Eslovênia and Linn da Quebrada formed group 3. After three rounds, Eslovênia scored the most and secured its spot in the final. The others played in the fourth round and Linn da Quebrada won the second place.

Naiara Azevedo, Brunna Gonçalves, Eliezer, Laís, Jade and Natália formed group 2. After three rounds, Jade Picon was the one with the most points, securing her spot in the final. The other participants competed in the fourth round. Natalia was the one who scored and went on to the final.

Tiago Abravanel, Vinicius, Arthur Aguiar, Jessilane, Maria and Douglas Silva formed group 1. After three rounds, Arthur Aguiar, Tiago Abravanel and Vinicius were the ones who scored the most and competed in the knockout stage. Vinicius and Tiago Abravanel advanced to the final.

At Americanas you are always a VIP, here you have millions of products at your fingertips, whether on the website, app or in the store closest to you. It has everything easy and fast, for you to feel like a true leader. Download the app now and take a peek at the exclusive offers and coupons that are happening there. In addition to unmissable prices, you still find products with fast delivery! Check it out! Only Americanas has everything, anytime, anywhere.

👀 Want to know everything about the BBB 22?

You already follow the BBB on the social networks?

📲 Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @bbb

📲 Facebook and Youtube: /BigBrotherBrasil

📲 Telegram: t.me/bigbrotherbrasil