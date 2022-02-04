Jade Picon wins and sends one to the wall; know who · TV news

The third BBB 22 Leader’s Test took place this Thursday (3) and ended with Jade Picon as the winner – she maintained the hegemony of the Camarote in the top position. The participants were still surprised with consequences for four losers, and Naiara Azevedo ended up nominated for the wall after failing in a draw.

Disputed individually, the test involved concentration and there were no vetoes. The 18 participants were divided into three groups with six brothers each. The top two from each bracket advanced to the final.

Each round, the contestant had to pick up a sponsor card from the shopping cart. On the screen, 18 products appeared and they had to identify the last position that the object chosen by them appeared. Each hit was worth one point.

In the first group, Tiago Abravanel and Vinicius Fernandes qualified, while Arthur Aguiar, Jessilane Alves, Maria and Douglas Silva did not get everything right. Jade Picon and Natália Deodato passed in the second bracket; Naiara Azevedo, Brunna Gonçalves, Eliezer Netto and Laís Caldas left. The third sextet had Slovenia Marques and Linn da Quebrada as winners; Bárbara Heck, Paulo André, Pedro Scooby and Lucas Bissoli lost.

In the final, after the first three rounds, Linn and Eslô missed one and left. The remaining four continued in a playoff. Tiago failed quickly, but Jade and Vyni followed in a long dispute that invaded the beginning of the dawn of Friday (4). Natalia left after eight hits, and the influencer beat Vinicius.

In choosing the VIP, Jade chose to put Bárbara, Vyni and handed the last bracelet to Eli. Lucas won another spot because he won the draw.

Formation of the wall

The wall began to be formed this Thursday. After the Leader’s Test, Tadeu Schmidt asked the winner to choose four people who would be submitted to a draw and would each face a consequence.

Naiara Azevedo chose the parchment that placed her directly on the wall, Natália won immunity after returning from two walls, Lucas went to the VIP and Jessilane went to Xepa.

The Angel Test will take place on Saturday (5). The first eliminated from the dispute goes to the monster, while the new angel will have the possibility of winning a vote with weight two, will be autoimmune and will immunize someone.

The two most voted by the house will also be bricked up. The first eight drawn will have to vote openly; the most mentioned goes to the hot seat. Subsequently, another nine vote in the confessional and define the fourth name. Only the leader’s nominee will not do the Back and Back Test.

Find out in the video below:

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: