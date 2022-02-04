Jessi exposes Linn to Douglas and is detonated on social media

It seems that Jessilane still doesn’t understand how an alliance within a reality show works. After exposing the singer and actress Linn da Quebrada, who is her friend and ally in the game, during the party last Wednesday (2/2) when telling Douglas Silva that her sister would vote for him, the Biology teacher decided to return to talk about it with the actor this Thursday afternoon (3/2).

“I might not have told them that we had this conversation, but I did it all wrong. I was upset with myself for speaking up, for them for their reaction. I talked to Lina today, yesterday with Naiara”, said Jessilane. Douglas thanked her for the information she gave at dawn and said that she doesn’t want to have anything to do with falsehood.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) Lina Pereira dos Santos, better known as Linn da Quebrada, is a singer, songwriter, actress and presenter. Born in São Paulo, she is 31 years old and is a transvestite.Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (5) Linn was raised by her aunt until she was 12 years old and grew up within the Jehovah’s Witness religion. When she began to understand more about her sexuality, however, she was kicked out of the congregation.Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (6) After all the prejudice and difficulties he faced when he identified as a transvestite, he discovered in music and in acting the way to express himselfPlayback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (1) In 2014, at age 23, she was diagnosed with testicular cancer. She needed chemotherapy for several years, lost her hair and changed the way she thought about the world. Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (8) In just 5 days, Linn was already a victim of prejudiced comments and transphobia inside the house. Playback / Instagram Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (10) Even while fighting the disease, Linn released his first songs of his own. She received a standing ovation from the audience and embarked on a national tour.Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (4) Shortly before winning the fight against cancer, the documentary film Meu Corpo é Político premiered in theaters. Sometime later, already cured of cancer, she starred in the feature Bixa Travesty. Since then, Linn’s career has continued to rise. Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (9) The actress acted in a series on TV Globo, received awards and is the presenter of the program TransMissão, which discusses issues of gender, race and sex.Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (2) Recently, the singer shared another achievement on social media: the inclusion of the name Lina Pereira dos Santos in her documentation. Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (7) With almost 1 million followers on social networks, Linn is one of the invited participants of the 22nd edition of the reality show Big Brother Brasil Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (3) In an interview with Gshow, the singer says she is a fan of the program and guarantees that she will be a millionaire. “I’m going to win, I feel like it’s possible. I hear Tadeu speaking his final speech. But even winning has a trajectory. It will be the most iconic experience of my life. I will do very well on tests. I like to compete,” he said.Playback / Instagram 0

Jessi also said that she felt bad about telling Linn’s vote for Douglas and the actor thanked her for the warning, which made him point out the singer from Pajubá as an unreliable participant. “I already suspected Lina. I know it was bad for you, but for me, it was good as hell.”

The biologist’s attitude did not go down well on the web and she has been harshly criticized on social media. She was called ‘X-9’ by netizens and that she doesn’t know how to play in a group. “She said she doesn’t see the need for everyone to combine votes right now, because it’s still in the first few weeks. Yes, babe, and the public will have to keep saving you every time you go to the wall, just because you don’t want to play?”, said an internet user.

“Evil or stupidity? Jessi told DG AGAIN that Linn would vote for him and made her friend his target,” said another.