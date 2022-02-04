Jorge Jesus is seen as a dream at Corinthians, which avoids soap operas and wants a quick definition of a new coach

At the top of the list of names where the Corinthians looking to take over the technical command is coach Jorge Jesus, who pleases everyone in the ‘hard core’ of Corinthians football. However, as soon as Timão’s representatives went after the Portuguese coach’s values, he was practically discarded.

The salary request of the ex-flamenguista’s technical commission for Brazilian clubs is around R$ 2 to 3 million, something that Corinthians is definitely determined not to pay. An alternative could even be a partnership with an investor, possibly Grupo Taunsa, which made it financially possible to hire Paulinho and is firm in the project of hiring a new ‘9 shirt’ for the Parque São Jorge club, but the possibility of having a partner to bring a coach has not yet been discussed internally in the Corinthians backstage, in addition to the idea of ​​the summit alvinegra is not to abuse the ‘cartridges’ available with potential investors.

Therefore, the name of Jorge Jesus is in a separate corner of the Corinthians list, which does not completely discard it, but sees it as a very difficult dream to come true.

Anyway, Alvinegro’s board wants a quick definition of its new coach and runs away from soap operas. Recently, Jesus asked Atlético-MG for a few weeks, who had him as their first option. The Galo, then, discarded the Portuguese and closed with the Argentine Antonio Mohamed.

A name that was raised in the Corinthians summit meetings was Cuca, but the possibility that the coach will take over the Timão has not yet been discussed in depth by the staff.

Brazilian champion and Copa do Brasil champion with Atlético-MG last year, Alexi Stival left the command of Galo at the end of the year citing personal reasons.