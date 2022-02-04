Jorge Jesus is very expensive. R$ 2.9 million per month. Money can stop coming to Corinthians – Prisma

Corinthians’ board fired coach Sylvinho this Wednesday (2), after a 2-1 defeat to Santos, at Neo Química Arena, for the Paulista Championship. Now, Timão leaves in search of a new commander, and the gaze may be directed outside the country. With that in mind, remember foreign trainers available on the market. Would any of the following names be up for the challenge and win titles with the Coringão medallion-filled cast? Check out the options! Throw! galleries

Rafael Benítez (Spain) – 61 years old – Last job: Everton – Unemployed since January 2022 – Rafa Benítez has a history at Liverpool, where he won the Champions League. At rivals Everton, however, the performance was not the best, and he was sacked after just over six months in the job.

Paulo Fonseca (Portugal) – 48 years old – Last job: Roma – Unemployed since June 2021 – The Portuguese has won significant titles in his country and also in Ukraine. This earned him an opportunity in Italian football, where he was in charge of Roma's coach for nearly two years.

Mark van Bommel (Netherlands) – 44 years old – Last job: Wolfsburg – Unemployed since October 2021 – Van Bommel has a short career as a head coach. He had coached PSV before joining Wolfsburg, which he managed for just three months.

Jorge Jesus (Portugal) – 67 years old – Last job: Benfica – Unemployed since December 2021 – After shining at Flamengo, Jesus was hired by Benfica in 2020. The Portuguese club made high investments to bring players, but the sporting result with the coach in charge fell far short of expectations. In addition, the Portuguese accumulated intrigue with athletes from the club

Cláudio Ranieri (Italy) – 70 years old – Last job: Watford – Unemployed since January 2022 – Multi-champion and commander of Leicester's heroic title in the Premier League, Ranieri has a lot of football history. He returned to England to coach Watford, but only stayed there for three months.

Rui Vitória (Portugal) – 51 years old – Last job: Spartak Moscow – Unemployed since December 2021 – Recently speculated at Flamengo and Atlético Mineiro, the Portuguese coach left Spartak at the end of last year, after six months in charge. In his career, he won many national titles for Benfica and was also champion in Al-Nassr

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Norway) – 48 years old – Last job: Manchester United – Unemployed since November 2021 – For two seasons in charge of Manchester United, he did not live up to the squad he had in his hands and depended heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo to win victories

Joachim Löw (Germany) – 62 years old – Last job: German national team – Unemployed since July 2021 – The German has a brilliant career. Commanding his country's national team since 2006, he has won every title possible. Before, he had already had good works for Stuttgart and for clubs in Austria

Ernesto Valverde (Spain) – 57 years old – Last job: Barcelona – Unemployed since January 2020 – He excelled at Valencia and Athletic Bilbao and was later hired by Barcelona, ​​the club for which he was twice champion of La Liga

Zinédine Zidane (France) – 49 years old – Last job: Real Madrid – Unemployed since May 2021 – With two meteoric spells at Real Madrid, Zidane didn't have so much shine last season and was left to think about new directions in his coaching career

Quique Setién (Spain) – 63 years old – Last job: Barcelona – Unemployed since August 2020 – Qualified Real Betis for the Europa League in 2018, as well as leading the club to the Copa del Rey semi-final the following year. He was signed by Barcelona, ​​but was not successful in the Catalan team

Andrea Pirlo (Italy) – 42 years old – Last job: Juventus – Unemployed since May 2021 – Started his work as a professional coach at Juventus, where he is an idol as a player, but he did not have a good season

Frank de Boer (Netherlands) – 51 years old – Last job: Dutch national team – Unemployed since June 2021 – Took over the national team in 2020, but left after an early elimination at Eurocup. He was a three-time Dutch champion directing Ajax, went to Inter Milan, but was not successful

Gennaro Gattuso (Italy) – 44 years old – Last job: Napoli – Unemployed since June 2021 – Former athlete, he started his career as a player-coach at Sion, Switzerland, in 2013. His most prominent campaign was at Napoli, club for which he won the Coppa Italia 2020

Jurgen Klinsmann (Germany) – 57 years old – Last job: Hertha Berlin – Unemployed since February 2020 – Coach of the Germany national team at the 2004 World Cup, later worked at Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin and managed the United States national team

André Villas-Boas (Portugal) – 44 years old – Last job: Olympique de Marseille – Unemployed since February 2021 – He was a multi-champion in Porto in his first season as a coach, in 2010, winning the Portuguese championship and the Europa League, for example . Then he passed through Chelsea and Tottenham, until he reached Zenit, found his way back to winning ways and won the Russian championship and the Russian Cup.

Clarence Seedorf (Netherlands) – 45 years old – Last job: Cameroon national team – Unemployed since July 2019 – Former player worked for Milan, Shenzhen (China), Deportivo La Coruña and Cameroon national team

Sam Allardyce (England) – 66 years old – Last job: West Brown – Unemployed since June 2021 – Coached several English clubs and was more prominent in middling teams such as Bolton, Blackburn and Sunderland. He took over the England national team in 2016, but left the same year.

Roberto Di Matteo (Italy) – 51 years old – Last job: Aston Villa – Unemployed since October 2016 – His peak was at Chelsea, where he was assistant coach and took over as coach after André Villas-Boas resigned. At the English club, he won the 2012 Champions League, when the team was not favorites

Gabriel Heinze (Argentina) – 43 years old – Last job: Atlanta United – Unemployed since July 2021 – Started coaching in 2015 and did interesting work at Argentino Jrs. and at Velez Sarsfield. He was speculated at Palmeiras and Santos, but went to the United States and left after relationship problems with the players.

Ronald Koeman (Netherlands) – 58 years old – Last job: Barcelona – He was free on the market on October 27, after a bad start to the season for Barcelona. He became champion of the Copa del Rey 2020/2021 by Barça. He has also commanded teams such as the Netherlands, Ajax, PSV and Benfica

Jesualdo Ferreira (Portugal) – 75 years old – Last job: Boavista – Unemployed since July 2021 – Coached several Portuguese clubs, having had more prominence in Porto, where he won several titles from 2006 to 2010. He was Santos coach in 2020, but soon He was fired

Cesare Prandelli (Italy) – 64 years old – Last job: Fiorentina – Unemployed since March 2021 – He coached the Italian national team after the 2010 World Cup and led the team to the final of the Euro 2012. 2014 World Cup groups

Fabio Cannavaro (Italy) – 48 years old – Last job: Guangzhou Evergrande – Unemployed since September 2021 – Built his career as a coach at clubs in alternative markets such as Saudi Arabia and China. He took charge of the Chinese national team

Lucien Favre (Switzerland) – 64 years old – Last job: Borussia Dortmund – Unemployed since December 2020 – He coached Nice and achieved a great feat: he led the French team to the Champions League in 2016. He coached Borussia Dortmund from 2018 to 2020

Steve Bruce (England) – 61 years old – Last job: Newcastle – Manager with great experience in several English clubs, he was at Newcastle, but was sacked on 20 October