Jurors Leave Masked Singer After Trump Ally Is Revealed | Gabriel Perline

Playback/Youtube Former Trump ally sparks outrage among The Masked Singer jurors

The stage at The Masked Singer in the United States became a reason for political protest by judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, who left the studio as soon as Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, was unmasked in the reality musical.

Giuliani was mayor of New York between 1994 and 2001, and he joined the team of detestable people on the American political scene for being a staunch supporter of Trump and propagator of fake news. To this day, he maintains the thesis that Joe Biden was only elected president of the United States because there was fraud.

Because of his statements “demonstrably false and misleading” about the victory of the current US president, Giuliani lost his lawyer’s license in June last year. And this year he was subpoenaed to testify before the US Congressional committee on charges of having conspired to break into the Capitol in 2021.

According to the website Deadline, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke did not like to see the politician on stage at the attraction and simply left the studio. Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy, who complete the jury, followed to the end and interacted with the eliminated one of the time.

The publication did not reveal which costume Giuliani was hiding under, not least because the show’s seventh season will premiere on Fox in the US only on March 9.