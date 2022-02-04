Know what to avoid during the night for a good night’s sleep

During the nightperiod that we sleep, is when we should have more care in food. Because, at that time, the body starts to use less energy, reducing caloric expenditure and, thus, the unused energy turns into fat. So today, February 3, 2022, we bring you this tip.

THE night feeding it is one of the three essential meals, so it needs to be done, but with great care. The right ingredients contribute to better quality sleep and help those who want to lose weight. THE Home Tricks Portalthinking of you, reader, brings these tips to help you choose the best menu to eat at night. See next.

Here’s what you might like: Learn how to keep bananas ripe longer with 3 simple tips

Avoid these foods at night

carbohydrates — avoid, pasta, cookies, pizza and bread are not good if consumed after 6 pm as they are low in fiber and high in sugar and increase sugar levels and overloading the pancreas. And carbohydrates are difficult to digest, they turn into accumulated fat;

— avoid, pasta, cookies, pizza and bread are not good if consumed after 6 pm as they are low in fiber and high in sugar and increase sugar levels and overloading the pancreas. And carbohydrates are difficult to digest, they turn into accumulated fat; Candy — consume in moderation, but avoid consuming between dinner and bedtime, as it increases the level of sugar and fat in the body and the body cannot burn it, so the excess turns into fat;

— consume in moderation, but avoid consuming between dinner and bedtime, as it increases the level of sugar and fat in the body and the body cannot burn it, so the excess turns into fat; Alcoholic beverages — despite inducing sleep, they are highly caloric, promote dehydration and make it difficult for the body to absorb other nutrients;

— despite inducing sleep, they are highly caloric, promote dehydration and make it difficult for the body to absorb other nutrients; Red meat — consume preferably at lunchtime, as it is rich in protein and fats and makes the body work hard on digestion, if ingested at night, it will cause a bad night’s sleep;

— consume preferably at lunchtime, as it is rich in protein and fats and makes the body work hard on digestion, if ingested at night, it will cause a bad night’s sleep; Fried food — rich in unhealthy fats, unburned fat is stored in the body in arteries or organ tissues.

See next, you might like: High glucose: know the fruits that should be avoided to balance your sugar level

Good nutrition a healthy life

A heavy meal at night can cause anything from a bad night’s sleep until gastric reflux, so it’s always good to pay attention to what you eat. There are days when leaving the routine is normal, but always try to keep the habit of having regular meals. Over time, your body and your immunity will thank you.

Well, with a good nutritionthe skin becomes less oily, less acne-prone, there is no risk of getting fat while sleeping, varicose veins and all the problems that come when you don’t care for a healthy life. In addition to eating well, you need to have a good night’s sleep, 8 hours of sleep are recommended for the full functioning of the body. Watch a video on the YouTube channel Nutricionista Patricia Leite, with more tips on healthy nighttime eating.

See below: Body brush: what it is and what benefits it brings you