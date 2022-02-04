Late salary bonus can only be withdrawn at the end of March | Economy

shutterstock work card

About 320,000 workers who have not withdrawn the salary bonus from previous years will only be able to request the withdrawal from March 31. The Ministry of Social Security and Labor postponed the start of the deadline to request the amounts, which would start on the 8th.

The allowance for the months worked in 2019 can be requested in person, by phone, by app or by email. According to the ministry, there are BRL 208.5 million forgotten by 320,423 workers who should have made the withdrawal by June 30, 2021.

Those who opt for the in-person withdrawal must go to one of the service units of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security to request the opening of an administrative appeal to resend the amount to Caixa Econômica Federal, in the case of the Social Integration Program (PIS), or to Banco do Brasil. , in the case of the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep).

The request can also be made through the Alô Trabalhador central, on the telephone 158. It is also possible to do the procedure, by e-mail, sending the administrative appeal request to the address [email protected] The letters “uf” must be replaced by the acronym of the state where the worker lives.

Finally, the request can be made through the Digital Work Card application, available for Android and iOS cell phones. The ministry recommends that the worker update the application so that he can check if he is entitled to the benefit, the amount of the allowance, the date of withdrawal and the bank for receipt. The Gov.br Portal also provides this information.

who is entitled

Workers registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years and who have formally worked for at least 30 days in the base year considered for the calculation are entitled to the benefit, with an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages. It is also necessary that the data have been correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

The amount of the allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract in 2020. Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month. Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage, which is currently R$1,212.*Contributed to Marcelo Brandão