Leader for the squad and peace with the fans: why Corinthians wants a “medallion” coach | Corinthians

Corinthians hopes to hire an experienced coach, with a robust curriculum and “shell” to withstand the pressure imposed by the position. Within this scenario, the name of Jorge Jesus emerges as the favorite, although the business has not yet advanced.

The board’s desire is explained in recent history. Many names have passed in recent years and none has had the success expected. Virtually everyone with a somewhat similar profile. Inexperienced names or names outside the “medallions” framework ended up not working.

Understand how much it costs to hire Jorge Jesus and how his name came to Corinthians

Osmar Loss, Jair Ventura and Dyego Coelho are some of the examples of recent failure in the technical command option. Coelho was not hired in his second stint, but he had seven games to show and he didn’t convince.

Tiago Nunes, although young, arrived as a bet, but with titles on his resume. The project also did not work out, mainly due to the lack of tact of the coach with the day-to-day management at the club. Vagner Mancini, a little tougher, also succumbed.

1 of 3 Benfica de Jorge Jesus will have a difficult mission against Bayern Munich, away from home — Photo: AFP Benfica de Jorge Jesus will have a difficult mission against Bayern Munich, away from home – Photo: AFP

Finally, the last straw came with Sylvinho. Called an “intern” by the crowd, he was the target of constant criticism during his nine-month stint.

He was even disrespected by idols like Marcelinho Carioca, when questioned about the clothes he wore, he became a laughingstock for his studies completed in Europe and held on only for internal support. He had, from beginning to end, a great relationship with the cast, and a huge external rejection.

See too:

+ Of the last ten, four technicians fell after classics

+ Willian should return to the team in Sunday’s game

Criticism grew month by month in 2021, but the board chose to bank it for 2022. A scenario that changed in the first games of the year. The pressure increased with the poor performance and became unsustainable last Wednesday.

Booed by the crowd before, during and after the defeat to Santos, at Neo Química Arena, last Wednesday, Sylvinho already knew that the unrestricted support of the board was no longer the same. The name of Jorge Jesus, offered to the leaders at the beginning of the year, was already echoing in everyone’s head.

Timão’s coaches since Tite’s departure

Christopher Borges (2016)

Fabio Carrille (2016) – interim

Oswaldo de Oliveira (2016)

Fabio Carille (2017)

Osmar Loss (2018)

Jair Ventura (2018)

Fabio Carille (2019)

Dyego Coelho (2019) – interim

Tiago Nunes (2020)

Dyego Coelho (2020) – interim

Vagner Mancini (2020 and 2021)

Sylvinho (2021)

In a kind of snooker, Duilio Monteiro Alves, Corinthians president, put an end to Sylvinho’s work at the club, already sure that the time has come to make a good investment in a new coach, who “holds the scolding” and gives a response to the crowd.

Game of Discord: Who is the ideal coach and who should never take over Corinthians?

The management’s big dream is to win the Libertadores, the squad was and continues to be assembled for that. And the project is for now. Many of the main players are over 30 years old and will not respond in the long term. Therefore, the new name will have to arrive quickly, well before April, when the tournament starts.

Timão wants a medallion, capable of withstanding the reality of day-to-day black and white, with a flashy curriculum and enough experience to manage a team with several renowned players in the Libertadores dispute.

Pressure from the fall of director

Sylvinho’s dismissal, however, is just the tip of an iceberg for Duilio to resolve.

The president has been questioned about the football board for months. One of his main allies and, in a way, even protector to avoid political disputes for the important position, Roberto de Andrade, director of football, is the main target.

2 of 3 Alessandro Nunes, Roberto de Andrade and Duilio Monteiro Alves, Corinthians football summit — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Alessandro Nunes, Roberto de Andrade and Duilio Monteiro Alves, Corinthians football dome — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Duilio has already been questioned several times by the main organized fans of Corinthians about the reason for choosing Roberto. This uniformed one that, in meetings, even claims to have demanded the director’s departure. For now, it was useless, since the president claims that he will not give up.

Roberto was one of the promoters of the hiring and maintenance of Sylvinho in the position. He is also one of the most reticent about the possible hiring of a foreign coach. Even so, its future so far still seems to be in Parque São Jorge.