Learn how to check your CPF online

The Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) is the document used to identify taxpayers, issued by the Federal Revenue Service. Through it, it is possible to consult several important information about each Brazilian citizen. Therefore, in this article you will learn how to check CPF online in a simple way, through a direct consultation with the Central Bank. Keep reading and understand!

This consultation is carried out by a system of the Central Bank recently launched throughout Brazil, called “Registrato”. Therefore, it is through it that Brazilian citizens can monitor all financial transactions involving their CPF.

How to check the CPF?

Registrato is a tool created by the Central Bank with the aim of gathering all the necessary and relevant information from Brazilians and, in this way, minimizing the risk of a scam. Therefore, through this system, Brazilians can clarify any doubts regarding financial products and other services related to the Federal Revenue. In addition, it is possible to consult the status of the CPF.

Currently, the consultation is done online, through the Central Bank website. To do this, simply click on the “Access information” tab and on the “My financial life” option. Thus, it is possible to check specific information for each CPF, and the survey is only available to those who have a registration. That is, this information is not available to anyone.

When you enter the site, go to the “Access the Free Registration” tab and click. After that, just login with password. Then, when informing all the requested details, check your information, such as loans, PIX, other financial operations and even about credit cards in the same CPF. Thus, you can know if it is a scam, if any card is not known to the CPF holder. Therefore, this system was also made to take care of the security of its Brazilian users.

Finally, a function of the Registrato that has pleased many is the consultation for possible redemption of forgotten values ​​in accounts that are no longer used. This tool will be available to anyone who wants it from the 24th of February, after a period of downtime for adjustments to the platform.

