Learn How to Set Up Instagram Screen Time Alert

Want to know if you use Instagram a lot? Know that it will now be possible, as the feature called “Fazer a Tariff” (Take a Break, in English) begins to be released in Brazil this Thursday (3).

With it, the network will allow you to configure alerts of continuous use of the social network. For example: get notified after using the app after 20 minutes in a row.

The functionality has been in testing since November last year and was released in some countries in December, such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. The idea is to try to give people more control over how they spend their time on the social network.

Instagram has since 2018 a feature that displays the time you browse the app throughout a day, and allows you to set reminders. The difference this time has to do with the continuous use of Instagram (10 minutes, 20 minutes and 30 minutes).

Screenshots of Instagram’s “Take a break” feature Image: Disclosure

Before, it was only possible, for example, to set a warning after a cumulative time of browsing on Instagram (for example: 1 hour during a whole day)

Out of curiosity, TikTok also has a continuous use reminder, which has been active since February 2020.

How will it work

Instagram will now display a notification at the top of the screen saying “Take a break”, which will say something like “Regular stops can help you rest. You can set reminders to take a break. [no uso do app] when it makes sense.”

Instagram alert options; you will be able to configure to receive a notification after 10 minutes, 20 minutes or 30 minutes of use in a row Image: Disclosure

The time options that Instagram will give you to set the reminder are: 10 minutes, 20 minutes and 30 minutes. On TikTok, the options are 40 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, and 120 minutes.

After reaching this limit, an Instagram message will appear suggesting that you stop and do something else for a while, such as taking a few deep breaths, writing somewhere what you’re thinking, listening to your favorite song, or doing something on your to-do list. chores.

During the presentation of “take a break” in November, Adam Mosseri, chief executive of Instagram, said that the network has been striving for people to have “greater control of their experiences” in the app. “Only you know what’s best for you, and we want to provide tools for people to see what works best for them.”

How to set up ‘Take a break’ (Instagram continuous usage reminders)

Tap your Instagram profile icon (bottom right corner with the app open);

Access the menu (three-striped icons at the top) and choose Your Activity;

Under Time, choose the option “Set reminders to take breaks”

Then the options will appear: 10 minutes, 20 minutes, 30 minutes and Off. Just choose the time you want and click Finish.

Step by step to set up the Take a Break feature on Instagram Image: Reproduction

How to set daily usage reminders