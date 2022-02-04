Learn more about this disease and the main symptoms

THE childhood diabetesalso known as childhood DM, is a condition characterized by a high concentration of glucose circulating in the blood, which can lead to increased thirst, the urge to go to the bathroom to urinate, in addition to an increase in the child’s appetite, for example.

Read more: Controlling sugar intake to prevent diabetes: at what age should we start?

What is childhood diabetes?

The most common form of this disease in children is type 1 diabetes, which can occur due to the involvement of cells in the pancreas. They are responsible for producing insulin, which is the hormone responsible for transporting sugar into cells and preventing the substance from accumulating in the blood.

This type of childhood diabetes is incurable, so it is only possible to control it, which is carried out, essentially, with the use of insulin, as directed by the pediatrician. In addition, such a disease can occur due to genetic, autoimmune or after viral infections that may have destroyed insulin-producing cells.

However, although type 1 diabetes is the most common type, children tend to have unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as lack of physical exercise and a diet rich in sugar and ultra-processed foods, causing them to develop diabetes. type 2.

Main symptoms of childhood diabetes

Increased hunger;

Constant feeling of thirst;

Dry mouth;

Increased urge to urinate, even at night;

Blurry vision;

Excessive tiredness;

Somnolence;

Unwillingness to play;

Nausea and vomiting;

Weight loss;

Recurrent infections;

Irritability and mood swings;

Difficulties in understanding and learning.

Thus, when noticing that the child is showing some of these symptoms, it is recommended that those responsible consult a pediatrician immediately. In this way, it is possible to make the diagnosis and start the best treatment as soon as possible.

Furthermore, breastfeeding has the ability to prevent diabetes. Therefore, the longer the breastfeeding period, the lower the risk of the child developing diabetes and obesity in the future.