Lockdown had little impact on reducing deaths, study says

An analysis by researchers at Johns Hopkins University revealed that lockdown measures had little or no impact on reducing deaths caused by the disease. Çovid-19. The study authors estimate that the restrictions have reduced mortality by only 0.2%.

The study, by researchers in applied economics, says there is no evidence that the lockdown has been effective in reducing deaths. Also according to the survey, the major impacts of the measure were felt in the economic and social field.

“We found no evidence that lockdowns, school closures, border closures and meeting limitation have a noticeable effect on Covid-19 mortality,” the study points out.





“[O lockdown] contributed to reducing economic activity, increasing unemployment, decreasing schooling, causing political disruption, contributing to domestic violence, and undermining liberal democracy.”

The conclusion of the study of Johns Hopkins University is that governments should avoid restrictive measures such as lockdowns for the benefit of countries’ political and economic stability. This result contradicts a series of other studies that claim that mass confinements could be the way out to protect against Covid-19.

Researchers at Imperial College London, for example, predicted that the lockdown could reduce death rates by up to 98%, a figure that has been contested by the new Johns Hopkins University study.





The result of this research was reached from the analysis of several articles that indicated a supposed effectiveness of the lockdown during the first wave of Covid-19, until mid-March 2020.

Despite the conclusion rejecting confinement, the study authors noted that the closure of non-essential businesses may have had a positive impact on reducing deaths caused by the disease.

“The closing of non-essential businesses appears to have had some effect (reducing Covid-19 mortality by 10.9%), which would be related to the closing of bars.”



