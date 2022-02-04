Lose weight sleeping with mint tea; see how this is possible

Today, February 3, the Simplified Health blog brings mint as another potent slimming. Losing weight while sleeping is the dream of those who fight with the scales. And this is possible using mint. Find out now how.

Mint is a pleasant-smelling herb. In Brazil, it is mostly used in cooking but, among the benefits of mint, one of them is that it helps to lose weight. Of course, she alone doesn’t work miracles. Life habits need to be changed. But, mint gives a great boost to burning calories while we sleep.

Many teas and juices are very digestive or thermogenic, that is, they act directly on the burning of fats, the famous calories. Now it’s time to learn how to use mint in favor of your body weight. After all, everything that helps us to maintain weight can (and should) be included in our daily lives.

The benefits of mint in weight loss

For its calming and digestive properties, mint improves the process of food decomposition. As it relaxes the organs of digestion, it speeds up metabolism and helps you lose weight. Furthermore, the taste of Mint helps reduce cravings for sweets. Therefore, we feel satiated for longer.

Mint also contains menthol, which helps to decongest the nose. This brings more quality sleep, which is essential for those who want to lose weight while sleeping.

Recipe to lose weight sleeping with mint tea

10 mint leaves (preferably fresh)

1 cup of water

sweetener to taste (optional)

lemon drops

Way of doing

Bring the water to a boil. Then, lightly crush the mint leaves with your fingers and place in boiling water. Then boil for another minute and turn off. Finally, cool the tea with the lid on and drink it warm.

Tips for drinking mint tea

The best times to drink mint tea are on an empty stomach or before bed. Take as many times as you like. The only caveats not to take are for pregnant women and people who suffer from heartburn.

Boost your weight loss tea by sleeping with ginger or cinnamon, for example. Finally, don’t let the leaves boil for too long so they don’t lose their properties.

