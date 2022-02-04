Lost Dynamo? Know that you can still enter the starry bottom that sold out in less than 1 minute and yielded more than 3,800,000% so far

It took almost two years of waiting and less than a minute to enjoy it. This Wednesday (2), the background Dynamo Cougarone of the most sought after financial market for its stratospheric profitability, it opened punctually at 8 am for a round of fundraising BRL 650 million.

At 8 hours, 0 minutes and 47 seconds, there were no more quotas available. The reason for such dispute: the fantastic results achieved by the manager over time. Since 1993, the return has been 3,881,116.54%just that, a multiplication of more than 38 thousand times the amount invested, not counting the inflation of the period.

Many people got up early in the virtual queue to get their share of Dynamo and were left empty-handed. The good news: there’s still a way to be part of one of the most successful funds in the country – and with less money than initially.

Return of 3,800,000%: Dynamo’s fantastic track record that had investors vying for the fund at the top

Dynamo’s race to the bottom has two reasons:

it’s an event very rare: this was the second time that Dynamo Cougar had opened for funding in ten years; THE profitability is exorbitant: according to the manager’s own data, the nominal returns since 1993 are 3,881,116.54%, which is equivalent to a variation of 45% per year.

Does it look like a lie? See then the table itself taken from the manager’s website, which compares its return to that of the Ibovespa:

Source: Dynamo Capital – Period: Sep/01/1993 to Jan/31/2022

This number represents a nominal appreciation of more than 38,000 times the amount invested. Of course, it is necessary to discount the inflation of the period, but, in any case, the result is stratospheric.

Not to mention the consistency of a product that delivers two digits steadily, for nearly three decades. So far, the fund has only fallen in 2008, the year of the last major global financial crisis before the pandemic.

Do you think it’s over? Then look at the chart below, which shows what happens one year after the funding periods for Dynamo Cougar: returns far above the market.

Source: Apen Capital

How it is still possible to invest in Dynamo Cougar

For those who stood in line and left the Dynamo fundraising empty-handed, know that all is not lost. It turns out that, of the R$ 650 million raised by the manager, BRL 30 million is still available for investment – and from contributions much smaller than the R$ 300 thousand initially required.

THE Vitreousone of the fastest growing investment platforms in the country, was one of the lucky winners of the opening of Dynamo, snapping up almost 5% of the available volume.

This amount will be made available by the distributor through the Fof Best Backgroundsa product of the brokerage firm that invests in a selection of investment funds, which already had big names, such as Green it’s the atmospheres.

It so happens that this fund also has a capitalization limit: Vitreo works with a cap of BRL 1.2 billionbeing that BRL 900 million, or 75%, have already been purchased. So, if you still want to invest in Dynamo, this second chance could be your last and it will also end very quickly.

Now you no longer need to be a qualified investor or have BRL 300,000 to invest in Dynamo

One of the major obstacles for ordinary investors to access Dynamo’s fund is precisely the fact that it is restricted to millionaires and institutional investors. Due to its bold strategy, it is only available to those classified as “qualified investors” (equity greater than R$ 1 million or a certified professional) and has a minimum investment of BRL 300 thousand.

Through Vitreo, however, these restrictions do not exist. As the purchase is indirect, that is, the investor becomes a shareholder in a fund that is a shareholder in Dynamo, anyone can own part of your estate in this financial market hurricane. And the best: without having to have very high values.

An old wish of Vitreo’s management: 14 managers got up early to buy Dynamo

Vitreo’s main mission is to make sophisticated products available to the general public. This includes distributing the “filet mignon” of the financial market, such as the most select investment funds, previously restricted to millionaires and institutions.

In view of this purpose, the manager was already positioning itself in high quality products, such as Green, atmospheres and Brazil Capital. However, a jewel in the crown was missing: the dynamo.

“We knew it would be difficult, but not impossible. It was the great chance for Fof Melhores Fundos investors to take the most important step in their history so far. Therefore, we spare no effort”, says the head of investment fund analysis at Vitreo, Bruno Mérola.

Faced with the opportunity, 14 managers were placed on duty to access the capture link, filling in the information as quickly as possible. The result could not be more rewarding: BRL 30 million of Dynamo Cougar for Vitreo, almost 5% of the most disputed fund at the moment.

Now there are more 25 thousand new shareholders with its equity allocated in the popstar product of the Brazilian financial market at the moment. And you have the chance to join this select group.

