Low audience is a shovel in Nos Tempos do Imperador devastated by pandemic · TV News

Pedro (Selton Mello) will no longer have time to raise his head so the crown doesn’t fall with the end of Nos Tempos do Imperador this Friday (4). The monarch is hoping for a miracle to prevent the production from ending up with the worst ratings in the six-sixth range. The brand, by the way, represents the shovel of lime in a plot that had to give up adventure and romance to survive in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The story written by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão made a series of concessions to resume production interrupted with the beginning of the health crisis in March 2020. The recordings were only restarted eight months later, with reduced teams and only in the scenographic city.

Director Vinícius Coimbra also needed a dose of creativity to manage the security protocols required by Globo and the changes in the script because of actors who tested positive for Sars-Cov-2. He would also end up losing part of the cast, especially names that were in the risk group – such as Vera Holtz and Luis Melo.

The professional signaled in the first conversations with the press that the run behind the cameras would not affect the scenes that would be seen by the public, although the sequel to New World (2017) had given up some kisses and adventure sequences.

Viewers, in practice, saw a substantial shift between the first and second phases. The initial chapters were recorded in the pre-pandemic period and brought the DNA of the previous soap opera, with good doses of romance and action, especially in the core of Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski).

holes and patches

Pilar was one of the characters most affected by the limitations imposed by Covid-19, to the point of losing importance within the story itself. She came back full of gas for the next stage, but Marson and Thereza couldn’t give her the same breath as before.

A few small holes in the scripts make clear the even grandiose plans of the writers that, most likely, were altered or cut by security protocols. Samuel always mentioned a steam balloon that would help Brazilian troops map enemy territory in the Paraguayan War (1864-1870).

The means of transport was mentioned at least three times, creating the expectation that the authors could recreate the escape of Anna (Isabelle Drummond) and Joaquim (Chay Suede) in New World. But, if the idea came to exist, it never got off the ground.

Marson and Thereza, who could not count on the immediate return of the public as in the debut as titleholders, were still forced to make a series of patches in the narrative. They re-recorded scenes of Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) amid criticism about reverse racism and consultants’ notes.

The novelists also responded to the actors’ claims, who raised other questions as they received the texts. Maicon Rodrigues and the direction, for example, suggested cutting a reference to George Floyd (1973-2020) in the sequence in which Guebo was detained by Borges (Danilo Dal Farra).

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.