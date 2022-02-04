Lower-than-expected profit causes Santander shares to fall

The disclosure of the results achieved by Santander in the last quarter of 2021 had a negative influence on the company’s earnings. After the presentation of numbers below market expectations, the bank’s shares (SANB11) fell by 2.69%, trading this Wednesday (2) at R$31.85.

In the fourth quarter of last year, Santander’s managerial net income (which excludes the goodwill from acquisitions) was R$3.88 billion, a 2% drop compared to the same period in 2020 and a 10.6% drop compared to to the previous quarter.

What do experts say about the fall of Santander?

Analysts at Banco Safra state that “Santander Brasil’s 4Q21 results were weaker than our expectations, but not necessarily bad in the main lines. The weakness against our estimates came from the margin with the market and operating expenses which are more volatile on a quarterly basis. As expected, expenses were pressured by the collective agreement applied to the company’s salary base since September 2021.”

Investment brokerage XP sees a challenging scenario for Santander due to the default on the loan portfolio. “Considering the more challenging macroeconomic scenario in the short term, we believe that the bank may need to increase provisions throughout 2022, as the default rate continues to increase, potentially impacting its profitability”, says a report signed by Renan Manda, analyst- head of financial sector at XP and Matheus Odaguil, financial sector analyst.

Financial group Goldman Sachs said that Santander Brasil’s revenues were weak in the fourth quarter, which led to earnings falling 11% below what analysts at the American bank had forecast. They calculated an adjusted return (ROE) of 19.7% for Santander, against a figure of 20.0% reported by the bank itself.

According to a Goldman Sachs report, the main negative points were the margin with the market (treasury) and fee income, which on the other hand were partially offset by lower-than-expected provisions and tight spending controls. “The results showed some deterioration in trends in the fourth quarter (higher delinquencies, lower annual loan portfolio expansion and lower Tier 1 capital), partially offset by good cost control,” the report notes.

On the other hand, a positive highlight of Santander’s result was the 12.4% growth in its loan portfolio, highlights Inter. The increase was mainly motivated by the segment of individuals, driven by the credit card, which had an annual increase of 23.2%, by personal credit, which rose by 33.9%, and by real estate, which grew by 20.5%. The default rate of individuals in 4Q21 was 3.6%, below the 4% recorded in 4Q19, before the pandemic, which for Inter reinforces the indicator’s normalization trajectory.

Image: Kapustin Igor / shutterstock.com