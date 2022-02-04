Lula says he will not keep fuel prices linked to the dollar if elected – 03/02/2022 – Mercado

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Thursday (3) that, in a possible new government, he will not keep the price of fuels linked to the dollar, as is currently the case with the pricing policy practiced by Petrobras.

“We are not going to keep the price in dollars. I think that the shareholders of New York, the shareholders of Brazil, are entitled to receive dividends when Petrobras makes a profit, but it is important for us to know that Petrobras has to take care of the Brazilian people “, said the former president in an interview with RDR (Rede de Rádios do Paraná).

“I cannot enrich an American shareholder and impoverish the housewife who will buy a kilo of beans and pay more because of the price of gasoline.”

Petrobras’ fuel price policy was changed during the government of former president Michel Temer. Alleging that the strict price controls implemented in the government of former President Dilma Rousseff generated losses for the state-owned company and inhibited investments, a policy was adopted that follows the price of oil in the foreign market, combined with the variation of the dollar. , with frequent adjustments.

Lula also made the assessment that part of the inflation comes from prices controlled by the government and affirmed that it takes courage to change prices controlled by the State.

“Almost 40% of inflation today is due to prices controlled by the government. It is the government that controls energy, that controls oil, gas, diesel oil. If the government has the courage, it can reduce a little. But it doesn’t have the courage, which what he wants to do is sell, because he doesn’t know how to create. So he sells. That’s not governing, it’s destroying the patrimony”, said the former president.

Lula is now ranked first in all polls of voting intentions for the October presidential elections, with a wide advantage over President Jair Bolsonaro, who appears isolated in second place.