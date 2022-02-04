Lula says he will not maintain fuel price dollarization if elected

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Thursday that, in a possible new government, he will not keep fuel prices linked to the dollar, as is currently the case with the pricing policy practiced by Petrobras (PETR3). ; PETR4).

“We are not going to keep the price in dollars. I think New York shareholders, Brazil shareholders, are entitled to receive dividends when Petrobras makes a profit, but it is important that we know that Petrobras has to take care of the Brazilian people,” said the former president in a statement. interview with the Paraná Radio Network (RDR).

“I cannot enrich an American shareholder and impoverish the housewife who will buy a kilo of beans and pay more because of the price of gasoline.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Petrobras’ fuel price policy was changed during the government of former president Michel Temer. Alleging that the strict price controls implemented in the government of former President Dilma Rousseff generated losses for the state-owned company and inhibited investments, a policy was adopted that follows the price of oil in the foreign market, combined with the variation of the dollar. , with frequent adjustments.

Lula also made the assessment that part of the inflation comes from prices controlled by the government and affirmed that it takes courage to change prices controlled by the State.

“Almost 40% of inflation today is due to government-controlled prices. It is the government that controls energy, that controls oil, gas, diesel oil. If the government has the courage, it can reduce a little. But he doesn’t have the courage, what he wants to do is sell, because he doesn’t know how to create. Then sell. This is not governing, it is destroying heritage”, said the former president.

Lula is now ranked first in all polls of voting intentions for the October presidential elections, with a wide advantage over President Jair Bolsonaro, who appears isolated in second place.

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related