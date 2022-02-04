Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel arrive in England to close with a big name for Flamengo

With an eye on the market, Braz and Spindel landed this Friday in England to sign midfielder Andreas Pereira, who belongs to Manchester United and is on loan to the Rio club. A new meeting is scheduled for today (4), in order to close with the name of the player in a concrete way.

Andreas Pereira has a contract with Manchester United for a few seasons and has his football valued at 10 million euros by the Premier League club. On the table, there is a proposal of 7 million euros from Fla to count on the midfielder’s football, but still without a concrete answer from United.

This week, however, the English club gave the go-ahead for Braz and Spindel to travel to England for a face-to-face conversation with Manchester United agents and player. The duo’s idea is to leave England with Andreas closed with Flamengo.

Andreas Pereira arrived at Flamengo in the middle of last season, became an absolute starter and, despite the failure in the great final of Libertadores, against Palmeiras, he continues to have great prestige with coach Paulo Sousa and has been standing out more and more in the middle. – Flamingo field.

Flamengo still dreams of Everton Cebolinha

In addition to Andreas, Fla continues to dream of football at Everton, from Benfica. The Portuguese club is aware of Flamengo’s strong interest and is open to talks, but only for an amount above 20 million euros.

Cover photo: Alexandre Vidal