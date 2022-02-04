Masked Singer judges leave stage after political revelation

If in Brazil the judges of The Masked Singer are sad to unmask names like Gretchen and Dudu Nobre, in the United States the situation is much more tense. Upon revealing that the politician Rudy Giuliani was one of the famous hidden ones, two of the four members of the jury simply left the stage in protest.

Giuliani, who served as mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001, became a controversial figure after becoming an adviser to former President Donald Trump. He claims to this day that the election that brought Joe Biden to the presidency was stolen and that the businessman should have been reelected.

Deadline, which first reported the controversy over the American Masked Singer, did not reveal in what guise Rudy Giuliani performed on the reality show — the seventh season of the show debuting on Fox in the US only on March 9.

According to the publication, however, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke were angered when Giuliani was unmasked, got up from their bench and abandoned the recordings. Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy, who complete the jury, continued on stage and interacted with the politician in the final moments of the episode.

It’s not the first time that a controversial figure’s involvement in politics has frustrated the Masked Singer cast and audience. In the third edition, aired in 2020, former Alaska governor (and US vice-presidential candidate) Sarah Palin performed as a Bear.

She sang the rap Baby Got Back (whose opening line reads “I like big butts and I don’t know how to lie”) and stated that she decided to participate in the program to send a middle finger to all her haters.