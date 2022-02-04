Meeting of Central Bank of Brazil servers ends without agreement

posted on 04/02/2022 06:00 / updated on 04/02/2022 06:01



Representatives of the servers of the Central Bank of Brazil met, yesterday, with the president of the institution, Roberto Campos Neto to discuss the claims of the category for salary readjustment and restructuring of careers.

The National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal) had stated that if the government does not take a stand by February 23, employees will sit back indefinitely from March 9.

The national president of Sinal, Fabio Faiad, stated that the conversation with Campos Neto “was positive in the non-salary issues of career restructuring”. “Despite some divergences, there is, perhaps, room for us to converge on a text to be presented to the government”, he stressed. Even so, the impasse over salary corrections continues, said the unionist.

“It turns out that this impasse is not within the BC, but within the government,” added Faiad. “Government representatives say that there will be no readjustment for anyone, but some ministers and deputies from the governing base have already made it very clear that the increase in federal police officers is guaranteed”, he explained.

Last Wednesday, Sinal approved a strike scheduled to take place on the 9th of this month, from 8 am to 12 pm. The union says that the mobilization, approved in a virtual assembly, has the support of more than 90% of the entity’s members and, for now, it remains standing.

“We reiterate the demand that BC servers have a readjustment equal to that of the police. Due to the government’s intransigence, we will maintain the February 9 strike, the advance in the commissions delivery lists and the possibility of an indefinite strike to from March 9”, pointed out Fábio Faiad.

After the strike on January 18, Sinal had already met with Campos Neto, in a conversation defined by the union leader as positive and productive, which set good expectations for this week’s discussions.

Despite this, statements by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), as well as by deputy Ricardo Barros and ministers Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) and Paulo Guedes (Economy) were perceived by civil servants as suggestions that the readjustment would only be given to federal police officers. , reason for the protest on the 9th — informed the category in a note. According to the Sign, the intention of next week’s event is only to delay some services, and not totally interrupt essential activities.

Budget

Shortly before meeting Peruvian President Pedro Castillo in Roraima on Thursday, Bolsonaro said that, for the readjustments, “the problem is the Budget”, avoiding commenting on a date for salary corrections.

From the 2022 Budget, R$ 1.7 billion is earmarked for new salary floors for public servants. Most of the amount, however, is expected to go to federal police and other security categories, a significant part of the chief executive’s political support base.

