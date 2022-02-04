Men call PM sergeant ‘hot’ and end up arrested

posted on 04/02/2022 13:29



(credit: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

What a few decades ago could be considered just an “inappropriate approach”, since 2018 (the year in which sexual harassment became law) the infamous “singing” becomes a police case. This was the case of two men who decided to harass a 30-year-old military police sergeant, this Thursday (4/2), in the south of Minas. Result: the duo received a voice of arrest and ended up in the police station.

“Hot” and “this one is good” were two of the phrases said by the men, aged 28 and 34. The duo saw the police officer alone, outside the vehicle, in the center of the city of Guaxupé, and decided to sexually harass her. This was around 11:45 am yesterday (4/2).

The security agent, who was in uniform and working, avoided the approach at first. However, the men returned to the scene and continued to harass her.

The military then called a police car and other police officers found the perpetrators inside the city’s Municipal Market. The military even found a witness, who witnessed the harassment and asked for “respect” from the two men, who did not care about the reprimand.

The two received a voice of prison for the crime of sexual harassment.

Article 215-A of the Brazilian Penal Code, cited by the military at the time of arrest and which typifies sexual harassment, defines it as a crime “to commit a libidinous act against someone and without their consent with the aim of satisfying one’s own lust or that of a third party”. “.

The penalty can range from imprisonment between 1 and 5 years, “if the act does not constitute a more serious crime”.