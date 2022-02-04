Men call PM sergeant ‘hot’ and end up arrested

Women’s entry into the Minas Gerais Military Police 40 years ago was exalted during an event in September 2021: respect is still lacking (photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) What a few decades ago could be considered just an “inappropriate approach”, since 2018 (the year in which sexual harassment became law) the infamous “singing” becomes a case of police. This was the case of two men who decided to harass a 30-year-old military police sergeant, this Thursday (4/2), in the south of Minas. Result: the duo received a prison sentence and ended up at the police station.

“Hot” and “this is good” were two of the phrases said by the men, aged 28 and 34. The duo saw the police officer alone, outside the vehicle, in the center of Guaxup, and decided to sexually harass her. This was around 11:45 am yesterday (4/2).

The security agent, who was in uniform and working, avoided the approach at first. However, the men returned to the scene and continued to harass her.

The military then called a police car and other police officers found the perpetrators inside the city’s Municipal Market. The military even found a witness, who witnessed the harassment and asked for “respect” from the two men, who did not care about the reprimand.

The two received a voice of arrest for the crime of sexual harassment.

Article 215-A of the Brazilian Penal Code, cited by the military at the time of arrest and which typifies sexual harassment, defines it as a crime “to practice against someone and without his/her announcing a lewd act with the objective of satisfying one’s own lust or that of a third party”. “.

The penalty can range from imprisonment between 1 and 5 years, “if the act does not constitute a more serious crime”.