Meta developed a supercomputer, but why does it matter? – 03/02/2022

Meta (formerly Facebook) announced last week that it is building the world’s fastest artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer. Called AI Research SuperCluster (RSC), its main purpose is to develop technologies for the metaverse.

“RSC will help us build new and better AI models that can learn from trillions of examples; work in hundreds of different languages; seamlessly analyze text, images, and video together; develop new augmented reality tools, and much more,” he said. the company founded and led by Mark Zuckerberg.

The new generation of artificial intelligence, a key part of the metaverse, requires enormous computational power to be able to perform quintillion operations per second.

According to Meta, its supercomputer is already in operation, with about a third of its capacity, and should be fully completed by the middle of this year. When it reaches maximum power, it will be comparable to 100,000 ordinary PCs.

How did it come about?

The various domains of advanced AI, such as vision, speech, and language, require training models of ever-larger and more complex computer systems. So in early 2020, then-Facebook decided that the best way to accelerate their progress was to design a new computing infrastructure that could train them faster and more efficiently.

“We need to build for the future, not the present, and RSC will help us develop the artificial intelligence research needed to do that,” Meta said. The total investment for the project was not revealed, nor its location.

What’s the speed?

Today, RSC runs at 1,895 exaflops of TensorFloat-32 (TF32). This is already 20 times faster than the company’s current computers. By mid-2022, the expectation is that its processing capacity will reach 5 exaflops.

This power allows more flexibility for researchers to carry out the experiments.

To better understand, flops is an acronym that in Portuguese means floating point operations per second. Simply put, this data refers to a unit of measurement that helps to understand how many calculations a machine can do within a second. One kiloflops, for example, represents one thousand calculations per second. One megaflops means a million.

Petaflops are quadrillions of beads per second. One exaflop is then equal to 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 Flops — that is, quintillion processes per second.

The supercomputer will rely on technologies offered by the company Nvidia. One of them is the universal system called DGX A100, which offers the advanced artificial intelligence infrastructure to handle the workload that equipment of this size needs, according to the company.

In addition, the supercomputer will work with 6,080 GPUs (graphics processing units, in Portuguese) of the Nvidia A100 model, which promises to make several networks operate simultaneously. “Combined with 80 GB of the fastest GPU memory, researchers can reduce a 10-hour double-precision simulation to less than four hours on the A100,” the company explains.

What about WhatsApp and Instagram?

The RSC will not replace Meta’s computers, nor will it be used in the daily activities of the products – such as for the operation of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Its implementation will not yet be felt by users, as it is not related, for example, with greater control over posts or more stability of services.

“The supercomputer is dedicated to research in artificial intelligence, focused on the construction of the metaverse”, guarantees the company. In it, innovative features will be developed and tested, mainly augmented reality (AR) experiences.

RSC should operate at full capacity from the second half of the year Image: Goal

The most practical use

Meta researchers will be able to test advanced AI models for computer vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and speech recognition, among others.

“We hope that the RSC will help us build new systems that can, for example, provide real-time voice translations for large groups of people, each speaking a different language, so that they can collaborate seamlessly on a research or even play an augmented reality game together.”

Building on these new technologies, RSC will pave the way for the next great computing platform — the metaverse, where AI-driven applications and products will play a central role.

What is the impact on Meta services?

According to the company, the development of new technologies will also bring benefits to traditional platforms. “With RSC, we can more quickly train models that use multimodal signals to understand the context of a publication, including language, images and tone,” highlights Meta.

For example, a pointed finger can mean different things in different cultures. “An AI model can determine whether an action, sound or image is malicious or benign. This research will not only help keep people safe in our services today, but also in the future as we build the metaverse.”

Will user data be used? And the privacy?

To build new artificial intelligence models — whether detecting harmful content or creating new AR experiences — you need to teach the models and algorithms, using real-world data from people in the company’s systems. This requires extreme care in handling the information.

According to Meta, privacy aspects are and will be respected.

“RSC was designed from the ground up with privacy in mind, so our researchers can safely train models using user-generated encrypted data that isn’t decrypted until just before training,” he explains.

For added protection, the supercomputer is isolated from the larger internet, with no direct inbound or outbound connections, and traffic can only flow between the company’s servers.

“The entire data path from our storage systems to the GPUs is end-to-end encrypted and has the necessary tools and processes to verify that our privacy and security requirements are met at all times.”

Before being imported into RSC, the data undergoes a privacy review to confirm that it has been anonymized — when it is not possible to identify people — correctly. They are then encrypted for use in training AI models.

“Decryption keys are regularly deleted to ensure that older data is not accessible. And since they are only decrypted at one end, in memory, they are protected even in the unlikely event of a physical breach of the installation.”

Watch the supercomputer presentation video: