Microsoft details how new features will come to Windows 11

According to Microsoft, the installed base of preview builds of Windows 11 is considerably higher than that of Windows 10. This relevant amount of users submitting their feedback gives the company scope to explore new possibilities in the Windows Insider program.

For Microsoft, the success of the Windows 11 early access and testing program is extremely important not only to improve the end user experience, but also to innovate with original tools and functionality.

ideas incubator

Thanks to the high number of users subscribed to the Dev and Beta channels, the company chose to slightly change the approach to how the deploy of updates throughout 2022. The first significant change will take place in the Windows Insider Dev channel, which should act as an incubator for original ideas.

Support and developer forums are constantly getting suggestions with interesting ideas that could make their way to Windows. The focus of the builds made available on the developer channel will be precisely to test some of these tools and features, but which often will never reach the final version of the system, explains the company.

Windows Insider Program Will Test Original Ideas in addition to Identifying BugsSource: Windows Insider

The Beta channel, in turn, will work as a parallel path to the Dev channel, bringing more stable versions closer to what will reach the standard user. This way, teams will be able to better access instabilities and bugs, ensuring that most of them are resolved before being published on Windows Update.

Resource Packs and Services

Some of the new features in the Dev and Beta channels will be made available, as soon as they are ready, through the return of the Feature and Service Packs. This way it will be possible to install specific tools before the final update with all the new features.

Nothing changes for users who are subscribed to the Windows Insider Preview channel only. Updates will continue to be as close to the public version as possible, just in advance. The exception is only for critical bugs, which for some reason can reach the Preview channel and need to be fixed before the next patch.