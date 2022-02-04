Microsoft explains how the acquisition of Activision Blizzard will allow you to create your metaverse

All the tech giants are convinced that the metaverse represents the future of the industry. And apparently nothing, Microsoft has just dealt a blow by offering Activision Blizzard.

It was the thunder of this beginning of the year: Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard for a value of 68.7 billion dollars, a transaction that must be completed before September 2023. Of course, this investment also represents a giant step for Microsoft towards the metaverse.

The metaverse, inseparable from the video game?

In an interview with the Financial Times, Satya Nadella, president and CEO of Microsoft, discusses various topics, from the cloud to the metaverse and video games. And, according to him, these three elements are closely linked and will come together in the future.

He explains that the premise of the metaverse is “being able to put people, places, things [em] a physics engine and then having all the people, places and things in the physics engine relate to each other”.

And to achieve these experiences, video game developers are in the best position to bring their know-how. In addition, Second Life intends to ride the metaverse trend, which can be considered a pioneer in this area.

Minecraft and WoW, pioneers of the metaverse?

“You and I will soon be sitting at a conference room table with our avatars or holograms or even 2D surfaces with surround sound. He guesses? Something we’ve always done that is video games,” adds the Microsoft boss.

He indicates that Microsoft’s approach to the metaverse will derive from video game systems, implying in passing that the tools could be made available to users who want to create spaces in the metaverse, without delving into the details.

The Xbox experience in games represents for Satya Nadella a form of legitimacy for Microsoft to embark on the metaverse. He believes that games like Minecraft or Forza Horizon 5 can already be considered forms of indie metaverses. And the teams of a title like World of Warcraft (Blizzard) necessarily have experience to claim in the field.