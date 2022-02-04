Microsoft says that even with Activision Blizzard being in 3rd place • Eurogamer.pt

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, was asked about the analysis that will be made by the US authorities to the deal with Activision Blizzard King and says that his company will not be in a monopoly position.

In conversation with the Financial Times (thanks to the VGC), Nadella was asked about this nearly 70 billion US dollar deal and whether he will have to convince regulators that it is not something that should be stopped.

Nadella says the industry is already highly fragmented and even with Activision Blizzard King, Microsoft Gaming will rank 3rd in the industry in terms of revenue behind Tencent and Sony.

“At the end of the day, all the analyzes here have to be done through a lens of the category we are talking about. What about the market structure? Even after this acquisition, we will be the third with low ten of market share, where even even the biggest player is also somewhere in the top ten for market share.”

“It shows how fragmented content creation platforms are. So this is the key category. Yes, we will be a big player in a highly fragmented space.”

Nadella says that the purpose of companies like Microsoft Gaming that are trying to grow should also be analyzed and taken into account, especially as he believes distribution is where most of the restrictions are.

“The only open distribution platform for any kind of gaming content, guess what? It’s Windows. The biggest store on Windows is Steam. It’s not ours. People can use any payment instrument, while all other gaming distribution platforms are closed.”

According to Microsoft’s CEO, by becoming stronger, even if their market share remains small, they will be finding ways to help other smaller players.