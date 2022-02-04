MIUI 13! Xiaomi releases list of first phones that will receive the update in India

This Thursday (03) the Indian branch of Xiaomi revealed a schedule of the update and which devices will receive it in the first quarter of 2022. The phones that will receive the update in the first wave are:

Xiaomi’s India director, Manu Kumar Jain, confirmed on his Twitter profile that the update will come to more phones in the future.

According to the Chinese manufacturer, MIUI 13 will elevate the experience for its users. Xiaomi’s new interface is based on Android 12 and promises to bring storage system with improved efficiency of 60%. In addition, a new RAM optimization engine promises to improve background processing by 40%.

Another feature of MIUI 13 is the optimization of processor usage that promises to ensure that your phone maintains high performance when playing games or using more demanding applications. There’s also “Smart Balance” that promises to improve power consumption and extend your battery life.

Xiaomi also revealed that users will be able to access their favorite apps simply and quickly from the sidebar. It allows the user to choose 10 apps for quick access.

According to recent data, Xiaomi and Samsung maintained positions, while Realme grew in the Indian market in 2021.