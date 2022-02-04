Model barred from park because ‘her breasts make people uncomfortable’

Model says employee caught attention and she was embarrassed: ‘I have naturally large breasts, but my clothes are normal’

Model Whitney Paige Venable, 26, has been barred from Universal Studios theme park in Orlando. The reason: her breasts. She heard from an employee that “large breasts make people uncomfortable.” She was only able to enter the park after changing her clothes, at the time she was wearing a sports bra.

According to “NYPost”, the case happened last year, but it has come to light now because the model took to social media to make the revelation. Whitney used her Instagram profile to talk about the matter, saying she was shocked by what happened. The erotic content model had to cover her cleavage to enter the park.

In her defense, Whitney told her 1.6 million followers that other women were wearing clothes similar to her white top. “I was embarrassed,” she said.

“I have naturally large breasts, but how does that make people uncomfortable? My outfit wasn’t against the rules. I was discriminated against because of the size of my breasts and that drew attention. Other people were looking, which made me very embarrassed,” she concluded.