Moïse Beaten While Customers Buying Soda, Witness Claims Attackers Told ‘Not to Look’ | Rio de Janeiro

A witness who testified in the investigation into the brutal murder of Moïse Kabagambe told the Capital Homicide Police Station that the men who assaulted the Congolese in Barra da Tijuca told her to “don’t look” the aggressions.

According to them, Moïse was robbing people, and they “wanted to give a concealer”.

In testimony, the witness said that he saw the aggressions when he went to buy a soft drink at the Tropicália kiosk, around 10 pm on January 24.

She said that she went to buy the drink and that the employee was very nervous, because would have asked the men to stop the aggressionunsuccessfully.

The witness said that he went to get help in the sand with two municipal guards, who were not to help. When she went upstairs again to get help, already accompanied by her husband, she saw Moïse tied up. Her husband, according to her, would have commented that he thought Moise was already dead.

The witness recognized the man who asked her to “not look” as Aleson Cristiano de Oliveira Fonseca, the “Nineteen”, who was wearing a red and black Flamengo shirt.

He appears in the images hitting Moïse with his baseball bat, already unconscious on the ground.

Attempt to save Moise

In the statement, the witness’ partner confirmed that he went up and found the Congolese already tied up, and that the couple and the aggressors themselves tried to resuscitation maneuvers with the victim still immobilized.

The witness asked that Moïse be untied to try to save his life, after having checked his pulse and found that it was very weak.

In the statement, the witness’s companion stated that, after the arrival of Samu and the Military Police, the aggressors did not identify themselves, but stayed at the scene for a while until they left the region.

He claims he saw Brendon Alexander, “Tota”, tell members of the Samu team that he didn’t know what had happened to Moïse, and that the body had been at the scene for about 40 minutes.

Those arrested for the crime are:

Fábio Pirineus da Silva, the Beautiful, who, according to the police, confessed that he beat the Congolese . He was hiding at the house of relatives in Patience, in the West Zone;

. He was hiding at the house of relatives in Patience, in the West Zone; Aleson Cristiano de Oliveira Fonseca, known as Dezenove, who admitted to having participated in the attacks, but said that “nobody wanted to take his life”. He presented himself to the police at the 34th DP and was later taken to the DH;

Brendon Alexander Luz da Silva, aka Tota, who according to the police appears in the record of the assaults pinning Moise to the ground.

This Wednesday (2), Judge Isabel Teresa Pinto Coelho Diniz, from the Judiciary Duty of the capital, decreed the temporary arrest of the trio, at the request of the Public Ministry.

On Thursday, the custody hearing confirmed the trio’s preventive detention.