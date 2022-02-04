Moïse case: Minister Damares Alves complains of ‘very large charge’ for her to manifest | Politics

The Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, complained this Thursday (3) of what she called a “very large charge” for her to speak out about cases of human rights violations.

In recent days, Damares has been criticized on social media for not having spoken out about the death of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe, a refugee in Brazil and murdered with clubs in Rio de Janeiro.

Questioned by journalists at Palácio do Planalto, this Thursday, the minister said that the ministry “has already taken” measures – but did not detail what is being done.

“Already taken, already taken [providências]. Let me say something. There is a great demand that the minister manifests herself in all cases. But each case is taken care of by secretariat. And, immediately, when we are called, we take immediate action,” said Damares.

“This case is being handled by our ministry by two secretariats, the National Secretariat for the Promotion of Racial Equality and the National Secretariat for Global Protection. We had several initiatives”, he continued, without detailing what these initiatives were.

On a social network, on Wednesday (2), Damares had already complained about these charges. The minister said that “you cannot come to the social network all the time to talk about everything we are doing” and that the ministry was working “in silence” – but also did not detail what is being done to ensure the investigation and support the family of Moise.

“When a case like this is being investigated, the ministry does not publicize its participation so as not to interfere at the end of the investigation. here we regret the barbarity that we saw in those images. Enough of the violence in this nation and we will follow it until the end. Including the punishment, we want pity [para os autores do homicídio]”, said the minister.

Moïse Kabagambe was killed on the night of the 26th at a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of the city of Rio de Janeiro. Security camera footage from the Tropicália kiosk recorded the fight that ended with the Congolese being beaten with clubs.

From the video, it is possible to see that three men were directly involved in the attacks on foreigners. They were identified and arrested by the police. See below:

In the publication shared by Damares on Wednesday, the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights states that the National Secretariat for Policies for the Promotion of Racial Equality (SNPIR) requested information about Moïse’s death from the State Secretariat of Civil Police in Rio. de Janeiro and to the Homicide Precinct on Tuesday (1st).

“In the letter sent to the authorities, SNPIR expresses concern about what happened and states that it will monitor the investigation of the facts daily. The objective, according to the document, is ‘thus to guarantee the protection of human rights, as well as to offer Brazilian society an immediate response that does not point to the impunity of the rapists who victimized the young man'”, said the ministry on the networks.